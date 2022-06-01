When asked if he ever looked back and wondered where he…

13 hours ago via Pat Benson @ Sports Illustrated
When asked if he ever looked back and wondered where he could have been, Young said, “Yeah, to be honest, the day of the draft, I didn’t think I was going to Atlanta. I thought I was going to either Orlando at six, or if I fell to seven, go to y’all (Chicago).” Young continued, “I didn’t think about any trades going on. I didn’t know Dallas was thinking about trading me to Atlanta until literally two picks before I got drafted. So all day, I’m thinking, I mean, all these ESPN rankings had me 12 or whatever. I knew I was going either six to Orlando or seven to y’all. I had a good feeling. But that trade happened.”

June 1, 2022 | 6:17 pm EDT Update

Josh Richardson on joining Spurs: I became a leader in the locker room

Richardson recently spoke with “Jefe Island” about his offseason regiment and shared what he does to be ready for the new season ahead. “Just working at it. Getting back into conditioning,” Richardson said. “It’s a never-ending process. I’m just in here working. I got about 140 days until the next season so I got to use all of them.” Aside from getting on the court, he also spoke about joining the Spurs last season via trade with Boston involving guard Derrick White. “I kind of became a leader in the locker room,” Richardson said. “I felt I played well so hopefully I can carry that into next season.”
44 mins ago via Jeff Garcia @ Kens5.com

Top Rumors

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, freshly named to the All-Rookie First Team last month, is expanding his profile internationally as he moves into his second NBA season. In a recent phone interview, Green told me he is joining the East Asia Super League — which will feature teams from greater China, Japan, Korea and the Philippines — as an ambassador and investor. Retired NBAers Baron Davis, Metta Sandiford-Artest and Shane Battier hold similar roles with the fledgling league.
44 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Green already had a significant standing in the region. That only figures to expand now through his association with the EASL, which is scheduled to unveil its new format in October featuring eight teams in Asia’s first interleague competition sanctioned by FIBA, basketball’s world governing body. “I just want to put the Asian basketball community on the map,” Green said, expressing hope that he can be “an inspiration for the next generation of hoopers in Asia.” “Especially in the Philippines,” Green added, “because I have background there.”
44 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

June 1, 2022 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
