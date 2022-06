Richardson recently spoke with “Jefe Island” about his offseason regiment and shared what he does to be ready for the new season ahead. “Just working at it. Getting back into conditioning,” Richardson said. “It’s a never-ending process. I’m just in here working. I got about 140 days until the next season so I got to use all of them.” Aside from getting on the court, he also spoke about joining the Spurs last season via trade with Boston involving guard Derrick White. “I kind of became a leader in the locker room,” Richardson said. “I felt I played well so hopefully I can carry that into next season.”