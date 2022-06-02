Game 1 of the Finals was a 125-123 double-overtime home loss to the St. Louis Hawks. Game 7 was a 125-123 double-overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks. The rookies did it in Game 7. Heinsohn had 37 points and 23 rebounds. Russell had 19 points and 32 rebounds while Cousy and Sharman were having an afternoon they’d rather not talk about (a combined 5 for 40). Russell saved the game with a retreating block on Jack Coleman that both Heinsohn and Cousy say to this day was the greatest defensive play they’ve ever seen.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day