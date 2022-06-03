Lauren L. Williams: A little life update: After calling Detroit home for the last 2+ years, it’s time to say “see you later.” In two weeks, I’ll be moving to Atlanta to cover the Hawks for the @AJC .
Kendrick Perkins: The Heat will never win a title with its current core, should trade Jimmy Butler
Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had an interesting take on what the Miami Heat should do with their current roster. Following Miami falling behind against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Perkins reportedly said that the Heat should consider trading Jimmy Butler.
“After the Heat fell behind 3-2 against Boston, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins shockingly said the Heat should consider trading Jimmy Butler and rebuild, asserting Miami will never win a title with this core,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote.
CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: I took him under my arms, I'm gonna make sure he's right
Magic Johnson asks CJ McCollum what he’s gonna do with Zion – “I took him under my arms, I’m gonna make sure he’s right.” He then asks Magic for pointers – “I need some pointers on how to run the show, gotta make sure big fella’s happy, gotta feed BI, gotta take it to the next level.”
The NBA currently has a league-record 15 Black head coaches among 30 teams after the recent hiring of Darvin Ham by the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Charlotte Hornets yet to fill their coaching vacancy. The NBA’s diversity in its head coaches is in stark contrast with the NFL, college football and college basketball, and stunning considering the predominantly Black NBA had just seven African American head coaches at the end of the 2020-21 season. So, what was the root of so many Black head coaches getting hired in such a short amount of time?
“This isn’t unique to the NBA — and I’ve learned this from other businesses — is that you have to talk about these issues all the time,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during his news conference before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. “If you care about diversity and inclusion in your workplace, you’ve got to look at the data. You’ve got to constantly present it to your colleagues, to your department heads, to your teams, and it has to become a focus. It’s my job in part to say that’s a priority for this organization.