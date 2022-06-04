With the busy schedule that comes with training for the 2022-2023 NBA season, there’s little time for much else. But Young says he is ready for the challenge — and he’s prepared to win it all. “I want to win a championship; that’s the main goal,” Young recently told PEOPLE while spending time with family in Oklahoma.
June 4, 2022 | 12:25 pm EDT Update
Nets expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov
Marc Stein: The Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov to serve as an assistant to Steve Nash on the Brooklyn bench, league sources say. Nash had pursued Kokoskov when he first got the job after their time together in Phoenix.
Marc Stein: Brooklyn is revamping its coaching staff in the wake of its first-round sweep by Boston. Kokoskov, of course, has been a head coach in the NBA (Phoenix), EuroLeague (Fenerbahce) and internationally (teaming with Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic to win EuroBasket gold with Slovenia).
“Derrick, he played for a great organization,” Smart said. “He played under a great coach. We knew that Derrick understood the game, the way he plays. Watching him play before we got to USA reminded me a little bit of myself. So just instantly off the bat, I loved the way he played. Coming into that when we would practice, he was never backing down, no matter what. “When you got a guy like that, and me, a guy like Derrick, it’s always going to be some battles. But it’s nothing but respect there. That’s what it’s kind of been showing. Every day he’s done something new to make you go, ‘That’s why he’s here.’ ”
White told Andscape after the game that he felt great but shifted the attention to the team, saying it was just one win. Mason, who still mentors White, responded by saying, “Never get too high. Never get too low.” White nodded. “He’s a role model to me for all young kids and young people out there because he does it the right way. And he’s a guy that people like, not just the basketball side of Derrick White, but he’s a likable guy and very good person,” said Mason, who attended Game 1.
Former Celtic Cedric Maxwell on Lakers legend James Worthy: 'I want you to smell our ass as we're going by'
With the Celtics now three wins from No. 18, the rhetoric is likely about to get ramped up again. And, notably, the trash talk. “It always means everything when you’re going up against the Lakers,” says Cedric Maxwell, who won two titles in Boston, including MVP of the 1981 Finals, and is known for tossing barbs at Laker great James Worthy both in the media and in private. “They’re supposedly tied with us,” he said. “People say they’re the standard-bearer of the NBA but the Celtics have been that since the start. And James Worthy, after we win this championship, I want you to smell our ass as we’re going by.”
“It was always Dr. [Jerry] Buss’ goal to pass Boston,” says Laker great Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who led the Lakers to five of those championships. “The Lakers never want the Celtics to win.” “Dr. Buss always would say losing is bad enough but losing to the Celtics was not tolerable,” says Mychal Thompson, who won two titles in LA including one over Boston in the 1987 Finals. “We are all Warriors fans now,” he said. “They have to do us a favor and keep us tied with Boston. We can’t let them get to 18 before us.”
June 4, 2022 | 7:37 am EDT Update
Celtics interested in Chinanu Onuaku?
Chinanu Onuaku is enjoying a breakout season on every level. After beating local powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli league, he was named MVP of the season and he has already a date with the Celtics. The Cavs are interested in him, but the Bnei Herzliya star center is expected in Boston for a workout at the end of June.
Game 1 ratings not great
Thursday’s Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 1 averaged a 6.4 rating and 11.9 million viewers across ABC (6.1, 11.4M) and ESPN2 (0.31, 501K), topping only the past two years as the lowest for the series opener since 2007 (Cavaliers-Spurs: 6.3, 9.21M). There was some dispute Friday as to whether the 11.4 million viewership figure for ABC was preliminary or final. 1 Preliminary figures do not include out-of-home viewing and are thus subject to considerable upward adjustment.