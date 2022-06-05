Horford said he understood where Sund was coming from, but he was reluctant to add the 3-ball due to how it would be perceived by fans, teammates and the opposition. “Coming into the league, I never imagined shooting the 3-ball. I definitely was on edge at times when I began attempting threes in games,” Horford told Yahoo Sports. “Players start looking at you crazy. You know how we are in the league, like, ‘Hell, nah. He’s trying to shoot threes?’ So it was that type of thing you had to deal with.”
