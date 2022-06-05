The 3-point weapon he possesses wasn’t always in his arsenal. In fact, the big man said he never desired it to be a part of his game. He had to be nudged into the possibility, and the nudging began as early as his second year in the league by former Atlanta Hawks general manager Rick Sund, who is now the senior adviser of basketball operations for the Hawks. “Rick is the one that told me, ‘Man, you have a really good mid-range. You should start shooting corner threes, that’s going to help extend your career,’” Horford told Yahoo Sports as he was leaving Chase Center after practice Saturday. “I used to be a banger down low and posting up. He was like, ‘Man, you’re not going to last in this league if you keep playing like that.’ Rick Sund was the first to tell me.”
June 5, 2022 | 10:24 am EDT Update
Michael Beasley to China
Shams Charania: Sources: Former NBA No. 2 pick Michael Beasley is returning to professional basketball and will sign a seven-figure deal with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.
ClutchPoints: “There’s only noise when you’re great. There’s only noise when someone wants to hear that noise. Nobody’s talking about some of these teams that’s at home that didn’t make the playoffs. There is no noise. No one cares… It’s ultimately a compliment.” – Draymond Green 👀
An injury to Bryant opened the door for Udoka to sign with the Lakers on a 10-day contract, playing four games during the stretch before being forced back into the NBA wilderness. “We enjoyed Ime and liked him a lot,” said Jim Cleamons, an assistant on that Lakers staff. “He was competitive and understood. The only problem was that most of the guys had guaranteed contracts. It’s a numbers game. . . . We as a staff loved his competitiveness. His heart. His character. I’m sorry we couldn’t keep him.”
Udoka’s 10-day stint with the Lakers — and Phil Jackson, whom Kerr also played for — might not have informed much of who he is as a coach today, but it does speak to his work ethic. He’s someone willing to fight for a job in the league from its most meager starting point. “Talking about where he started, 10-day contracts and things like that, he’s obviously had to work his way to get here,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said. “And he carries that sense of toughness with him and does instill that into the group every day. Proud of him.
Tim Reynolds: Mike Fratello is the winner of this year’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. It’ll be formally presented before Game 2 of the NBA Finals later today.
Real Madrid announced that head coach Pablo Laso has been admitted to Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital after suffering a myocardial infarction (heart attack). Τhe 54-year-old Laso yesterday coached Game 2 of the Spanish League semifinals between his team and Baskonia, which his team won with ease. Nothing else has been announced about his condition, neither is known if he had a medical history with heart issues.
June 5, 2022 | 7:20 am EDT Update
Kobe Bryant rookie jersey sells for $2.73 million
Kobe Bryant’s game-worn Lakers jersey from his first playoff series — the only one publicly known/available — just sold for a riiiiiiidiculous amount of money … $2,735,546 million, to be exact! The threads were on the block at SCP Auctions … and after 26 bids, the purple and gold Lakers home jersey went for 7 figures.