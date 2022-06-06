Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite) –Forward Jules Bernard (UCLA) – Guard Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse) – Guard Savion Flagg (Sam Houston State) – Guard/Forward Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite) – Forward Alondes Williams (Wake Forest) – Guard
Tony Jones: BYU star Alex Barcello and Illinois star Kofi Cockburn will work out for the Utah Jazz this week, I’m told
Tony Jones: University of Houston guard Kyler Edwards will work out for the Utah Jazz on Thursday, per sources. Edwards will work out for the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow. He has several more workouts after coming to Utah. 6-5 combo guard who can score and defend
Fred Katz: Knicks worked out Malaki Branham today. Lots of guys who could be around at No. 11 working out in New York today. Dyson Daniels and TyTy Washington were also there.
Josh Robbins: The Wizards will hold a group workout Tuesday of Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy, FSU guard Anthony Polite, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman, UC Irvine forward Collin Welp and UConn forward Isaiah Whaley, the team announced.
Ian Begley: Kentucky guard Ty Ty Washington is among a group of players who worked out for NYK today.
Ian Begley: In addition to Knicks, Ty Ty Washington says he has worked out for OKC. Washington has workouts scheduled with New Orleans, San Antonio, Cleveland and Washington, he says.
Quinton Mayo: Baylor PG James Akinjo tells me he’s worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, and Washington Wizards. He has upcoming workouts with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
Casey Holdahl: The @Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Memphis center Jalen Duren @JalenDuren for a solo workout today at their practice facility
With the scouting combine and agency pro days behind them, the Cleveland Cavaliers have entered the next stage of the pre-draft process. Owning three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft -- Nos. 14, 39 and 56 -- the Cavaliers will host projected lottery pick Malaki Branham for a workout on Wednesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts, sources tell cleveland.com.
Branham, the 6-foot-5 swingman who has been rising up boards because of his character, diverse skill set, length (6-foot-10 wingspan), shooting prowess, attitude and upside, is one of about 10 players the Cavs have on their radar at No. 14, sources say. Branham -- capable of playing the 2 or 3 -- could go even higher, recently receiving top 10 buzz and considered a “safer” prospect.
Branham’s Ohio State teammate, E.J. Liddell, has been forced to reschedule a few different times -- even though the Cavs are still hoping to bring him in for a workout. Liddell’s immediate fit isn’t ideal given the Cavs’ currently crowded frontcourt, but sources say Liddell is one of the many possibilities with the 14th pick -- probably further down the priority list. Plus, power forward Kevin Love’s contract expires at the end of the season and Liddell would provide future depth.
Casey Holdahl: The @trailblazers are hosting a solo workout with Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin @BennMathurin this morning at their practice facility.
Quinton Mayo: Washington Wizards pre-draft workouts for June 6, 2022: James Akinjo, Baylor Ryan Allen, Delaware Gabe Brown, Michigan State RJ Cole, Connecticut Tari Eason, LSU Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Charlotte Hornets: Visiting the Hive today for #NBADraft workouts: Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) Kameron McGusty (Miami) Justin Minaya (Providence) Josh Minott (Memphis) Darryl Morsell (Marquette) JD Notae (Arkansas)
Dan Woike: The next batch of Lakers draft workouts have been announced. Here’s tomorrow’s group, per team: Lucas Williamson – Loyola Chicago Hyunjung Lee – Davidson Paul Atkinson Jr. – Notre Dame Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt Jamal Cain – Oakland Gaige Prim – Missouri State
Quinton Mayo: Wizards pre-draft workouts Day 2: Johnny Davis Collin Gillespie Kofi Cockburn Quenton Jackson Keve Aluma Justin Bean Marcus Bingham Jr. Feedback from team source: - Jackson KILLED. Got a ton of buckets, tough ones - Davis was good but shooting was “just ok” - Gillespie is a dog pic.twitter.com/CTtCKs8gR7
Josh Robbins: After a group workout tomorrow morning, the Wizards are scheduled to hold a solo workout for Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.
Michael Scotto: Source: Drew Timme is returning to Gonzaga, @HoopsHype has learned.
Kelly Iko: Sources: The Houston Rockets have a number of draft workouts scheduled this week, including: MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite) Nikola Jovic (Mega) Kendall Brown (Baylor)
Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow's Hawks pre-draft workout: Teddy Allen (New Mexico State) JD Davison (Alabama) Henri Drell (Windy City/G League) Malik Osborne (Florida State) Matteo Spagnolo (Vanoli Cremona, Italy) Davion Warren (Texas Tech)
Adam Zagoria: Ex-@BryantHoops and @RutgersMBB G Peter Kiss worked out for the Cavaliers Tuesday and will have more workouts coming up soon He was the leading scorer in Division 1
Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards Day 2 Predraft workout group. #DCAboveAll Keve Aluma Virginia Tech/USA Justin Bean Utah State/USA Marcus Bingham Jr. Michigan State/USA Kofi Cockburn Illinois/Jamaica Collin Gillespie Villanova/USA Quenton Jackson Texas A&M/USA
Adam Zagoria: Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther announced Wednesday that he will not pursue any professional options and will return for his junior season. Still awaiting word on Drew Timme
Ryan Ward: The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Wednesday, June 1: R.J. Cole - UConn Jules Bernard - UCLA Kur Kuath - Marquette Jaden Shackelford - Alabama Zyon Pullin – UC Riverside David McCormack – Kansas
Rod Boone: Today's #Hornets pre-draft workout: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) James Akinjo (Baylor) Luka Brajkovic (Davidson) Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) Trevor Keels (Duke) Jean Montero (Overtime Elite)
Wayne Cole: The Washington Wizards will hold pre-draft workouts tomorrow. The group is listed below. #dcaboveall Eric Ayala Anthony Duruji Grant Golden Brandon Horvath Darryl Morsell D’Shawn Schwartz
Ryan Blackburn: Expect the Nuggets to workout Duke wing Wendell Moore Jr. over the next week, per source. Already conducted workouts for Blake Wesley of Notre Dame, EJ Liddell of Ohio State, and Jalen Williams of Santa Clara.
Jay Allen: #Blazers first pre-draft workout is today at the PF. Here's who will be participating: Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite) Darius Days (LSU) Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State) Fatts Russell (Maryland) Dallas Walton (Colorado)
Kyle Goon: The Lakers are hosting a draft workout today with these participants: Omari Moore - San Jose State Lester Quinones - Memphis Trevion Williams - Purdue Trey McGowens - Nebraska Will Richardson - Oregon Brison Gresham - Texas Southern
Tony East: Pacers have a draft workout tomorrow featuring: A.J. Green – guard (Northern Iowa) Grayson Murphy – guard (Belmont) Max Abmas – guard/forward (Oral Roberts) Dalen Terry – forward (Arizona) Christian Braun – forward (Kansas) Sasha Stefanovic – forward (Purdue)
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks’ draft workout for tomorrow: MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) Tyler Burton (Richmond) Nate Johnson (Xavier) Charlie Moore (Miami) Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown) Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
Darren Wolfson: Former #Gophers guard Payton Willis works out for the #Timberwolves tomorrow a.m. Then, at 2 p.m. the Wolves will introduce new POBO Tim Connelly. Willis also will workout for the Memphis Grizzlies this week. He looks smooth in recent work w/his trainer.
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting 2022 pre-draft workout No. 3 on May 31. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Christian Braun, Kansas A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Grayson Murphy, Belmont Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue Dalen Terry, Arizona
Daniel Greenberg: The Chicago Bulls have scheduled a workout with draft prospect Vance Jackson Jr that will happen in the next couple of days, per sources. Vance is a forward and played college basketball this past season at East Carolina University.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts for tomorrow: Malaki Branham (Ohio State) – Guard Kendall Brown (Baylor) – Guard/Forward Moussa Diabate (Michigan) – Forward Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame) – Forward Bryce McGowens (Nebraska) – Guard Josh Minott (Memphis) – Forward
Ranadive and McNair attended a CAA pro day workout featuring Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey and Duke small forward AJ Griffin, both of whom are projected as top-10 picks. McNair was also seen in footage of a separate pro day workout in Santa Barbara that featured Arizona shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, another player who could be taken in the top 10. Ivey, 20, could be the best player available if the Kings stay at No. 4. He is the top-rated shooting guard in the draft and the fourth-ranked player on ESPN’s big board behind Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith and Duke power forward Paolo Banchero.
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz will work out BYU small forward Gideon George on Sunday morning, I’m told…..
The Orlando Magic have hosted G League Ignite prospect and Filipino National Team center Kai Sotto for a pre-draft workout. Sotto was one of the first prospects to sign with the G League straight out of high school and was projected to join Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga among others in the 2021 G League bubble. However, after committing to the Philippines national team, he was unable to play for the team.
Ryan Ward: Minor update to today’s draft workouts for the Lakers: James Akinjo out of Baylor will be working out for the team rather than Villanova s Collin Gillespie
Alabama senior Keon Ellis will be among the prospects to participate in a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, the team announced.
Ryan Ward: The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Saturday, May 28: Collin Gillespie – Villanova Tyrese Martin – UConn Drew Peterson – USC Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M Keon Ellis – Alabama Cole Swider – Syracuse
Darren Wolfson: Breck high school’s David Roddy is in Orlando today for a workout with the Magic. Has previously worked out for the Nuggets and Tim Connelly, Rockets, and Pacers. Expected to workout for his hometown #Timberwolves in near future.
Andy Larsen: Jazz announce their first draft workout tomorrow. Six players will take part: · R.J. Cole, Connecticut · Tyson Etienne, Wichita State · Johnny Juzang, UCLA · Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall · Akoldah Gak, Australia · Trevion Williams, Purdue
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me players who participated in pre-draft workouts with the Kings the past two days included Trevion Williams (Purdue), JD Notae (Arkansas), Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) and David McCormack (Kansas). Kings brass now heads to Southern California for pro day workouts.
Darren Wolfson: JD Davison of Alabama was among draft prospects in with the #Timberwolves today. Bigger headline: New POBO Tim Connelly is said to have been in the gym. In other words, he’s already grinding. #RaisedByWolves
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me the Kings interviewed 33 prospects at the NBA draft combine and atteneded pro-day workouts for Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray, Dyson Daniels, Tari Eason and Ochai Ogbaji, among others. Pre-draft workouts scheduled M-T in Sacramento; then pro-days in SoCal W-T-F.
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings attended a few agency pro-day workouts with high profile draft prospects, sources say: Excel Sports: Tari Eason (LSU Nikola Jovic (Mega) Mark Williams (Duke) Priority Sports: Patrick Baldwin Jr (Milwaukee) Keegan Murray (Iowa)
James Boyd: #Pacers will have their second pre-draft workout Monday featuring: — Baylor’s James Akinjo — Alabama’s Keon Ellis — UCLA’s Johnny Juzang — Marquette’s Justin Lewis — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard — Colorado State’s David Roddy
Tom Orsborn: Johnny Davis, who interviewed with the Spurs on Wednesday, on the possibility of them taking him at No. 9: "Obviously, playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, is something I would really want to happen."
Adam Zagoria: Jared Rhoden told me he's worked out for the Knicks, Nets and Celtics. Has more coming after the Combine. @SetonHallMBB
Kentucky’s Keion Brooks says he’s “all in” on the NBA Draft and has no plans to return to college. The 6-foot-7 junior declared for the Draft and entered the Transfer Portal in order to maximize his options.
Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season and 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore. He said he’s worked out so far for the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, and said he’s not certain which workouts he has after the G League Camp.
Jordan Guskey: Among other things, Jalen Wilson said he's worked out with San Antonio, Brooklyn and New York. Has a future workout scheduled with Milwaukee. #kubball
.@DavidsonMBB star Hyunjung Lee says he's worked out for the Warriors, Kings and Pacers. He's now at the NBA G League Camp in Chicago. Averaged 15.8 ppg and 6.0 rpg as a junior and is trying to become the 2nd Korean player in the NBA
Darren Wolfson: Guard Jacob Gilyard of Richmond was another player in today working out for the #Timberwolves. He’s the all-time Division 1 steals leader.
Darren Wolfson: Fatts Russell (Maryland) and Keon Ellis (Alabama) are said to be two of the six players working out for the #Timberwolves tomorrow. Stay tuned for more Wolves scuttlebutt.
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting pre-draft workout No. 1 on May 13. Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley) Moussa Diabate (Michigan) Boogie Ellis (USC) Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s) Hyunjung Lee (Davidson) Josh Minott (Memphis)
Jason Anderson: Sources say the Sacramento Kings will bring in the following players for their third day of pre-draft workouts: Will Richardson, Oregon, Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, Lester Quinones, Memphis, Jeriah Horne, Tulsa, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech, Efe Abogidi, Washington State
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks pre-draft workout for tomorrow: Brad Davison (Wisconsin) Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) David McCormack (Kansas) Javante McCoy (Boston University) Drew Timme (Gonzaga) Payton Willis (Minnesota)
James Ham: The Kings have round 2 of pre-draft workouts today. Again, no media. Grayson Murphy, Belmont Bruins A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Panthers Jalen Adaway, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech Hokies Grant Golden, Richmond Spiders
Darren Wolfson: Former Breck HS stud and Mountain West Player of Year David Roddy has had workouts with the #Nuggets and #Rockets so far, will participate in the Draft Combine next week. He’s maintaining college eligibility, has until June 1 to make decision.
Davidson forward Hyunjung Lee was among the prospects that worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
Jon Walker: Former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins, the reigning back-to-back Division II Player of the Year, has a workout with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The three-time national champ worked out for the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me the Sacramento Kings will hold their first predraft workout today with: Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, Johnny Juzang, UCLA, Hyunjung Lee, Davidson, Tyler Burton, Richmond, Keion Brooks, UCLA, Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Jovan Buha: The Lakers announced that they will be working out the following draft prospects tomorrow: DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
Dan Woike: The Lakers announce their first draft workout for Tuesday with DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech Commit) – C Izaiah Brockington (Iowa St) – G Gabe Brown (Mich St) – F Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) – F Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) – F Lucas Williamson (Loyola) – G
Rylan Stiles: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun the NBA pre draft workout process. They’ll be bringing in prospects from now until the Draft. Two scheduled tomorrow.
Adam Zagoria: Michigan State's Gabe Brown worked out yesterday with the Boston Celtics and today for the Brooklyn Nets and has workouts scheduled this month with the Knicks, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets He has been invited to the NBA G League combine.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts for tomorrow: Keve Aluma (Va. Tech) – F – 6-9, 235 Garrison Brooks (Miss St. ) – F – 6-9, 230 Jamal Cain (Oakland) – F – 6-7, 191 Keon Ellis (Alabama) – G – 6-6, 175 Allen Flanigan (Auburn) – G – 6-6, 215 Jaden Shackelford (Alabama) – G – 6-3, 200
Keith Smith: Draft workout news is starting to come out Here's some players the Boston Celtics are reportedly set to work out in the coming days: Teddy Allen - New Mexico State Julian Champagnie - St. John's Peter Kiss - Bryant Lucas Williamson - Loyola Boston has the 53rd pick in the draft.
Lucas Williamson, who recently capped his stellar playing career at Loyola University Chicago, will work out for the Milwaukee Bucks today and the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 6, as he embarks on his professional basketball career.
Bill Koch: Catching up on this from earlier this morning -- Peter Kiss will work out for the Celtics on May 3 and the Knicks on May 12. Source said the former @BryantHoops standout is drawing some legitimate NBA attention.
Zach Braziller: Former St. John's star Julian Champagnie has received an invite to the NBA Combine, per a source. He also has workouts set up for May 11 and 12 with the Celtics and his hometown Nets. #sjubb
Robin Washnut: Former #Nebrasketball guard Teddy Allen will work out for the Boston Celtics on May 11. He put his name back in the portal, but he’s all in on the NBA right now.
In a matter of hours, one chapter of Michael Devoe’s life was closing and another opening. Monday morning, the former Georgia Tech guard was one of six NBA draft hopefuls working out at the Hawks facility before coaches and scouts. Later that day, he was to take his last final exam – dreaded finite math – as a Tech student to complete his requirements for his business administration degree.
The other five prospects Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex were Utah State forward Justin Bean, LSU forward Darius Days, Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, Oregon guard Will Richardson (from Hinesville) and Syracuse forward Cole Swider. It was the first workout the Hawks have held for draft prospects this offseason. It was Devoe’s second, following one with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Ryan Wolstat: FWIW, Brian Windhorst said on his podcast word was Suggs had a bad workout with the Raptors. A source with no affiliation with Raptors told me they’d heard the same.
Noah Magaro-George: Alex Antetokounmpo says the Spurs hosted him for a pre-draft workout. The 19-year-old forward also worked out for the Pacers and Rockets.
