One other player frequently mentioned to be on Portland’s radar is Atlanta’s John Collins, who is a lob threat that could provide more defensive versatility than Jusuf Nurkic.
June 7, 2022 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
Derek Fisher fired by WNBA team
The Los Angeles Sparks have parted ways with head coach and general manager Derek Fisher, per multiple sources. Fisher has been the team’s head coach since the 2019 WNBA season. After the firing of Penny Toler in October 2019, Fisher assumed front office duties as well. He was officially appointed as the team GM in December 2020.
Draymond Green, who already picked up an earlier technical foul, had a mini altercation with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown toward the end of the second quarter that went unpenalized. Two technicals are an automatic ejection. Celtics forward Grant Williams, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke to Yahoo Sports about the minor controversy.
“By the rules, a tech is a tech regardless of the situation. But as players, all we want to see is consistency,” Williams told Yahoo Sports after practice Tuesday. “When the refs decided not to give Dray a second tech, we expected it and we moved on. We didn’t harp on it. We just hope that grace is extended for everyone.”
“If the refs are taking into consideration that a player — a key player — already has a technical and then they decide for whatever reason that a similar incident doesn’t warrant a second technical, that’s fine as long as there is consistency. The problem is there is no consistency,” Williams told Yahoo Sports. “As players, we just want to know how the game is going to be officiated and then we’ll adjust. I personally believe you have to understand the magnitude of the game and how an ejection can impact the game. No one wants to see the game impacted by an ejection. But either all techs are the same or you consider the situation when [contemplating] a second tech. We just want the rules to be enforced straight forward and consistently.”
Since you weren’t invited to the NBA Combine, did you use that as motivation during your workouts? Lester Quinones: It for sure put a chip on my shoulder. Not being invited to the Combine, I felt like I had to prove myself a little more in the workouts. Really show everybody my shooting ability. I feel like I’m one of the best shooters, if not the best shooter, in this year’s draft, and it’s just my job to show it every workout I go to.
Lester Quinones: My niche to get into the league right now is 3-and-D. So just going in and really locking in on defense, and hitting open shots. I feel like that’s what’s just going to get me into the league. Once I’m there, that’s when I can just really show more of my complete game, like making reads, coming off the pick and roll, making passes, showing my IQ, and stuff like that…just 3-and-D for now, and then just let my game grow once I get there.
Are there any impact players that you see in the league today that reminds you of yourself? Lester Quinones: LQ: Guys like Mikal Bridges, him going into the league and being a good 3-and-D player. Klay [Thompson] has been a favorite player of mine for years now. With him being a 3-and-D player… just watching guys like that really just helps with studying film and really just perfect my craft, and get my game to the next level. Guys like Bridges and Klay are guys I look at.
June 7, 2022 | 2:49 pm EDT Update
Duncan Robinson on lack of minutes with Heat: It sucks in a lot of ways
Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson opened up about the adjustments that he had to make during the past season. On his podcast called “The Long Shot,” Robinson talked about moving from a starting role to the bench. Robinson said, “It does not if you’re playing JV basketball, if you’re playing middle school, if you’re playing college basketball, if you in the NBA, the highest level, not playing it sucks in a lot of ways. “