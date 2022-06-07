One other player frequently mentioned to be on Portland…

13 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
One other player frequently mentioned to be on Portland’s radar is Atlanta’s John Collins, who is a lob threat that could provide more defensive versatility than Jusuf Nurkic.

June 7, 2022 | 4:10 pm EDT Update

Derek Fisher fired by WNBA team

The Los Angeles Sparks have parted ways with head coach and general manager Derek Fisher, per multiple sources. Fisher has been the team’s head coach since the 2019 WNBA season. After the firing of Penny Toler in October 2019, Fisher assumed front office duties as well. He was officially appointed as the team GM in December 2020.
1 hour ago via Sabreena Merchant @ For WNBA Fans

Draymond Green, who already picked up an earlier technical foul, had a mini altercation with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown toward the end of the second quarter that went unpenalized. Two technicals are an automatic ejection. Celtics forward Grant Williams, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke to Yahoo Sports about the minor controversy.
1 hour ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

1 hour ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

“If the refs are taking into consideration that a player — a key player — already has a technical and then they decide for whatever reason that a similar incident doesn’t warrant a second technical, that’s fine as long as there is consistency. The problem is there is no consistency,” Williams told Yahoo Sports. “As players, we just want to know how the game is going to be officiated and then we’ll adjust. I personally believe you have to understand the magnitude of the game and how an ejection can impact the game. No one wants to see the game impacted by an ejection. But either all techs are the same or you consider the situation when [contemplating] a second tech. We just want the rules to be enforced straight forward and consistently.”
1 hour ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

1 hour ago via Sam Yip @ HoopsHype

Lester Quinones: My niche to get into the league right now is 3-and-D. So just going in and really locking in on defense, and hitting open shots. I feel like that’s what’s just going to get me into the league. Once I’m there, that’s when I can just really show more of my complete game, like making reads, coming off the pick and roll, making passes, showing my IQ, and stuff like that…just 3-and-D for now, and then just let my game grow once I get there.
1 hour ago via Sam Yip @ HoopsHype

Are there any impact players that you see in the league today that reminds you of yourself? Lester Quinones: LQ: Guys like Mikal Bridges, him going into the league and being a good 3-and-D player. Klay [Thompson] has been a favorite player of mine for years now. With him being a 3-and-D player… just watching guys like that really just helps with studying film and really just perfect my craft, and get my game to the next level. Guys like Bridges and Klay are guys I look at.
1 hour ago via Sam Yip @ HoopsHype

June 7, 2022 | 2:49 pm EDT Update

Duncan Robinson on lack of minutes with Heat: It sucks in a lot of ways

3 hours ago via David Lang @ Local 10 Miami

