Bleacher Report previously illustrated the Atlanta Hawks’ and Toronto Raptors’ interest in acquiring Gobert. As Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer first mentioned, Chicago has also emerged as a potential trade destination for Gobert, sources told B/R.
But nearly everyone else, including star center Rudy Gobert, has some sort of availability on the trade market. League sources suggest Gobert and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic have been two names that have garnered significant interest from teams. The Jazz expect to be a team that will be aggressive on the trade market.
The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto's targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim-protector. While there's much debate both around the league and among Utah staffers about whether moving Gobert, the Jazz's true defensive lynchpin, is the most effective avenue to improving Utah's issues guarding on the perimeter, Anunoby would clearly pose as a tremendous addition for any team lacking on the wing.
Despite long-running speculation that the Mavericks hope to trade for Rudy Gobert, I'm told that an all-out pursuit of Utah's All-Star center and defensive anchor is unlikely.
One note on Gobert: The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for him if he’s made available, sources say. Would Brooklyn be interested in Rudy Gobert? The Nets would need to include Ben Simmons in almost any trade to satisfy salary requirements.
Teams continue to monitor the situation in Utah after the Jazz’s first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. If Utah decides to make major roster changes, several teams – including the Knicks – will gauge their interest on potential Donovan Mitchell trades. Teams will also gauge Utah’s interest in Rudy Gobert trades.
The Raptors could be active on the trade market again looking to add a starting center. The emergence of Scottie Barnes suddenly gives the Raptors more trade options. For example, could OG Anunoby become expendable in their pursuit of an impactful big man? The Raptors have thrived in the regular season with their small starting lineup but they didn’t have much of an answer for Joel Embiid in the playoffs. They make a lot of sense as a Rudy Gobert suitor should the Jazz decide to make significant changes. A package including Anunoby, salary filler, and multiple first-round picks could be appealing. There would be a lot of competition for his services and the Raptors could have one of the stronger packages out there.
Tim McMahon: 'I know Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green have a great relationship… Any Golden State possibilities?' Brian Windhorst: 'I have heard that rumor out there… I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins… I don't know. If the Warriors win the title I don't know if they're looking for a major shake-up. But the Warriors don't have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract. … I don't think they should be considered a leader but I think that's on the board. I've definitely heard that.'
Brian Windhorst: 'I think Pascal Siakam potentially could be available for the right trade. I don't know if it's for Rudy Gobert, though. To me the team that makes the most sense is Atlanta. Because their defense is horrific, it's holding them back. Trae Young has got to get better defensively. We understand he's not going to be Gary Payton, but he has to improve, he's got to try.'
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik said Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were foundational pieces. "Anytime that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that, because this game is a team, this competition is a team game, and they've been huge contributors for us." #TakeNote | @kslsports
Sources tell The Athletic that he is all in on the Jazz, doesn’t want to play anywhere else and would like to retire in a Jazz uniform. He’s had a terrific season. He’s very clearly still in the prime of his career. At the same time, Gobert will be 30 in June. His contract is one of the most expensive in the league and could become burdensome if he experiences a drop-off in play over the next few seasons. The Jazz could opt to sell high on Gobert when he is still at peak value. There are multiple teams interested in trading for him, should the Jazz decide to go that route, according to multiple league sources.
Another star big man who the Warriors could face this postseason is Utah’s Rudy Gobert, a four-time All-NBA pick and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Looking ahead, though, a West exec believes that he could be a trade target in the event that the Jazz decide to shake things up. “If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you’d find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him,” the exec told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney.
“It would cost them Wiggins and Wiseman but if you believe in Jordan Poole and Klay [Thompson] to man the wings for the next few years, I think the Warriors would have to consider it,” the exec said. “Talent-wise, Wiggins and Wiseman for Gobert is a good deal for both sides.”
Marc Stein on Rudy Gobert: I agree with Tim (MacMahon), Dallas would certainly be interested. Toronto, we know they've been after a big for a long time. I can imagine the Raptors showing interest there. It will be more than those those two teams, for sure.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly would have “significant interest” in Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert if the team were to make him available, according to Tim MacMahon on the Lowe Post podcast. It also sounds like Gobert would love to play with Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
While there is no indication that the Jazz plan to part ways with Gobert, who is under contract for several seasons, it appears Dallas will be monitoring the situation very closely.
Dave DuFour: What about the Wizards? The Wizards should trade for Rudy Gobert. Tony Jones: First of all, there's really not much love lost between Danny Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office. But number two, I can't just see those conversations right now.
Tim Bontemps: What happens with Rudy Gobert in Utah. It has been a good offseason for the Jazz, between reaching a deal with Jordan Clarkson, bringing back old friend Derrick Favors and securing Donovan Mitchell with a max contract extension. But with Gobert one year from unrestricted free agency, the final piece of Utah's offseason will be trying to get Gobert signed to a contract extension to keep him with the franchise long-term. If they can't reach an agreement, Gobert will become an intriguing trade target.
Several rival executives have pitched the Mavs as a trade destination for Rudy Gobert, who is eligible for a supermax. I get the thinking -- a rim-running center to stabilize Dallas' shaky defense -- but I can't get there. Devoting $65 million combined to Gobert and Porzingis when the latter needs to play a good chunk at center is not optimal.
Not only did they make it through being at the center of the COVID-19 chaos, but they brushed off rumors that they wouldn’t be able to repair their working relationship, proved wrong those who doubted they would be able to play together and in some ways became even better players. “It’s really, really hard to get core franchise-level talent in any market, big or small, but it’s exponentially hard to get that level of talent that has a high level of character and competitiveness,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said earlier this week. “As I’ve mentioned before, we’re working to add players of Rudy and Donovan’s physical talent and competitive makeup and so by definition we’re going to want to keep those type of players moving forward.”
If Gobert and the Jazz are unable to agree to an extension, several people said they could see Gobert becoming available in trade talks. "They're not Stockton and Malone," a Western Conference executive said. "It's a different time. There's not a lot of guys like that anymore."
But the dynamics surrounding that situation were very challenging for all involved, with Gobert’s and Mitchell’s relationship extremely strained as a result and executives all around the league wondering if it might lead to a break-up of some sort down the line. (Gobert, for the record, is owed $26.5 million on the final season of his deal in 2020-21.) What happens next will certainly play a part here when it comes to these uncertainties about the Jazz’s future.
The lower-level Eastern Conference talent evaluator suggested that if the Utah Jazz are forced to deal center Rudy Gobert, the Warriors might reconsider the idea of standing pat. The Athletic reported that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell's relationship with Gobert is not "salvageable" after the two tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert was caught on video mocking protocol by touching all of the reporters' tape recorders at a press conference before the test results were reported.
A Gobert-for-Green deal meets salary-cap trade requirements, and the Jazz would get a former Defensive Player of the Year for the reigning one. The Warriors, meanwhile, would get a younger (and physically more imposing) one. Several executives consider moving Green as something the Warriors should at least consider, whether it is for a proven talent or a potential one.
The one guy I would go crazy targeting if I were the Nets is Rudy Gobert, especially with all the assorted whispers out there that he and Donovan Mitchell aren’t feeling each other. Gobert can be a free agent after the 2021 season if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Jazz. Presumably the Nets would need to put a pile of assets on the table to get interest from Utah — Dinwiddie, LeVert, picks, etc. would all need to be on the table. But man, he’d be a pretty amazing third pillar for this franchise.
Schiffer: Gobert fits a lot of their needs, especially defensively and would make for an interesting addition. I could see the Nets sending Allen to Utah if a trade were to take place between those two teams. To me, Allen’s future with the organization has gotten really interesting in light of Atkinson’s departure, which was tied to Jordan coming off the bench. Allen is eligible for an extension this summer and I think it would hurt the Nets if they don’t keep him, unless they make a trade for a player such as Gobert. What do you think of his situation in light of recent developments?
There have been rumblings well before either of them contracted coronavirus that the Jazz were growing weary of Gobert. Not that they were actively shopping him or trying to get rid of him, but that he might be more available than you'd think a Defensive Player of the Year and guy who is such an anchor would be. It will not surprise me if Utah moves on after this season.
There aren’t any plans on trading either one of them. If you made a list of the most untouchable players in the league, Mitchell would be on that list. He’s a dynamic talent, who is very well liked and a draw to other players around the league. He’s been terrific in the community. Most important, the Jazz have years of team control left in regards to his contract.
As for Gobert, the Jazz have built their entire identity defensively around his talents. He’s one of the top 15 players in the league. He’s a unique player in the league. It’s imprudent to speculate on who the Jazz can get for either guy, because there aren’t any plans on trading either guy.
Are there any thoughts about trading RJ and first-round draft picks to bring Donovan Mitchell to NY? — Dimos Kyrkopoylos. If Mitchell is placed on the trade block, Rose will be the first to know. Rose recruited Mitchell to CAA before the 20017 draft, though Ty Sullivan became Mitchell’s primary agent. A late lottery pick, Mitchell became an All-Star for the first time in February. Rose would love to have the Westchester product in the Knicks’ backcourt. But after an initial report the relationship between Mitchell and Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert could be “unsalvageable” because of Gobert’s sloppy behavior before the COVID-19 shutdown, steps have been taken to make peace. For now.
The Jazz are trying to win a title with Gobert and Mitchell at the forefront, and would be more prone to trade Gobert than Mitchell. But the Knicks have a lot of assets to throw at Utah, so it’s not inconceivable to build a suitable package of Barrett, their 2020 lottery pick and a one of the two future first-rounders they acquired from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Tony Jones on the Jazz: They're committed to this core. There's no indication that they're at a point where they're trying to choose between Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell. But at the same time, I mean, the front office knows that there's an issue and the front office knows that there's a significant issue.
If Mitchell were to seek a trade from the Jazz, one opposing executive, speculating, said that any Knicks package would probably have to include either RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson, and two first-round picks (one of them unprotected). So if you are putting together potential Knicks trade packages for Mitchell, it makes sense to start there. And, obviously, if Utah was trading Mitchell and keeping Gobert, the club wouldn't want to deal for Robinson.
June 7, 2022 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
Derek Fisher fired by WNBA team
The Los Angeles Sparks have parted ways with head coach and general manager Derek Fisher, per multiple sources. Fisher has been the team’s head coach since the 2019 WNBA season. After the firing of Penny Toler in October 2019, Fisher assumed front office duties as well. He was officially appointed as the team GM in December 2020.
Draymond Green, who already picked up an earlier technical foul, had a mini altercation with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown toward the end of the second quarter that went unpenalized. Two technicals are an automatic ejection. Celtics forward Grant Williams, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke to Yahoo Sports about the minor controversy.
“By the rules, a tech is a tech regardless of the situation. But as players, all we want to see is consistency,” Williams told Yahoo Sports after practice Tuesday. “When the refs decided not to give Dray a second tech, we expected it and we moved on. We didn’t harp on it. We just hope that grace is extended for everyone.”
“If the refs are taking into consideration that a player — a key player — already has a technical and then they decide for whatever reason that a similar incident doesn’t warrant a second technical, that’s fine as long as there is consistency. The problem is there is no consistency,” Williams told Yahoo Sports. “As players, we just want to know how the game is going to be officiated and then we’ll adjust. I personally believe you have to understand the magnitude of the game and how an ejection can impact the game. No one wants to see the game impacted by an ejection. But either all techs are the same or you consider the situation when [contemplating] a second tech. We just want the rules to be enforced straight forward and consistently.”
Since you weren’t invited to the NBA Combine, did you use that as motivation during your workouts? Lester Quinones: It for sure put a chip on my shoulder. Not being invited to the Combine, I felt like I had to prove myself a little more in the workouts. Really show everybody my shooting ability. I feel like I’m one of the best shooters, if not the best shooter, in this year’s draft, and it’s just my job to show it every workout I go to.
Lester Quinones: My niche to get into the league right now is 3-and-D. So just going in and really locking in on defense, and hitting open shots. I feel like that’s what’s just going to get me into the league. Once I’m there, that’s when I can just really show more of my complete game, like making reads, coming off the pick and roll, making passes, showing my IQ, and stuff like that…just 3-and-D for now, and then just let my game grow once I get there.
Are there any impact players that you see in the league today that reminds you of yourself? Lester Quinones: LQ: Guys like Mikal Bridges, him going into the league and being a good 3-and-D player. Klay [Thompson] has been a favorite player of mine for years now. With him being a 3-and-D player… just watching guys like that really just helps with studying film and really just perfect my craft, and get my game to the next level. Guys like Bridges and Klay are guys I look at.
June 7, 2022 | 2:49 pm EDT Update
Duncan Robinson on lack of minutes with Heat: It sucks in a lot of ways
Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson opened up about the adjustments that he had to make during the past season. On his podcast called “The Long Shot,” Robinson talked about moving from a starting role to the bench. Robinson said, “It does not if you’re playing JV basketball, if you’re playing middle school, if you’re playing college basketball, if you in the NBA, the highest level, not playing it sucks in a lot of ways. “