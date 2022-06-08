Tony Jones: My sources tell me that the Hawks owner was really disappointed by this season. And that, you know, there’s some some pressure on Travis Schlenk to win next year
Charles Barkley: Warriors' success without Kevin Durant hurts his legacy
Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game. It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore. “You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’ “So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.”
On Wednesday, Barkley acknowledged his standards are high. “We grade harshly. And rightfully so. They get to give me s–t because I didn’t win a championship. Rightfully so. We know how this works,” Barkley said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the media. This ain’t got nothing to do with the fans. This has to do with your peers. This 100 percent has to do with your peers. And we’re going to judge you on that. And people are going to get mad. They can tweet at me and whatever they want to. But that’s just the standard. “When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.”
Charles Barkley on how he'd handle Kyrie Irving free agency: I would say, 'Hey guy, we can't trust you'
Kyrie Irving’s could also opt out to become an unrestricted free agent, making him eligible for a new five-year, $245 million deal with the Nets. The Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported that the Nets are “outright unwilling” to offer Irving a multi-year deal. “If it was me, I would say, ‘Hey guy, we can’t trust you,’” Charles Barkley said. “We don’t know what you’re going to do. We’re going to pay you that $40 million next year to see if you’re going to act right. Because if you don’t act right with $40 million, you’re definitely not going to act right with $240 million. So I’m not giving you a four year extension for $200 million because we can’t count on you.’”
Barkley seemed to be under the impression Irving would opt into the $37 million final year of his contract. “He’s got one year left with this option. He’s going to pick it up,” Barkley said. “And we’re going to see how he behaves next year.”
Jason Dumas: “It happens every now and then. And players have a really sharp eye.” -Steve Kerr on the rim in Boston being the wrong height.