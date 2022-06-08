Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout tomorrow: James Akinjo (…

5 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout tomorrow: James Akinjo (Baylor) Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite)   Johnny Juzang (UCLA)   Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke)   Jared Rhoden (Seton Hall)   Cole Swider (Syracuse)

10 hours ago via BryanKalbrosky
Bryan Kalbrosky: The San Antonio Spurs will host Jake LaRavia for a pre-draft workout, per source. The 20-year-old Wake Forest star is a 6-foot-8 combo forward who averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Spurs are on the clock at 9, 20, 25, and 38. Interesting fit for both. pic.twitter.com/jr3UKtpmKL
1 day ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting 2022 pre-draft workout No. 5 on June 8. Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure R.J. Cole, UConn Collin Gillespie, Villanova Fanbo Zeng, G League Ignite Amadou Sow, UCSB Trevion Williams, Purdue
1 day ago via RealQuintonMayo
Quinton Mayo: Washington Wizards pre-draft workouts for June 8, 2022: Kenny Baptiste, France Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State Kyle Foster, Howard Justin Kier, Arizona Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia
1 day ago via DWolfsonKSTP
1 day ago via DWolfsonKSTP
1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Some of the expected Hawks draft workout participants in the coming days, I'm told: Jaden Hardy, Jean Montero, EJ Liddell, James Akinjo, Remy Martin, Leonardo Okeke, Kennedy Chandler, Ron Harper, Johnny Juzang, Wendell Moore, Blake Wesley, Brady Manek
1 day ago via JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg: St. John’s guard Julian Champagnie, twin brother of Justin Champagnie, will workout for the Raptors tomorrow. Toronto owns the 33rd-overall pick in the June 23rd draft.
2 days ago via Tjonesonthenba
Tony Jones: University of Houston guard Kyler Edwards will work out for the Utah Jazz on Thursday, per sources. Edwards will have several more workouts beyond the Jazz. A 6-5 combination guard, Edwards can defend and score
2 days ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
Memphis freshman Jalen Duren on Monday participated in a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced. Duren was named the AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 assists in 29 games. He became the fourth freshman since the 2010-11 season to record 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game on Nov. 19.
2 days ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
2 days ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
2 days ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite) –Forward Jules Bernard (UCLA) – Guard Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse) – Guard Savion Flagg (Sam Houston State) – Guard/Forward Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite) – Forward Alondes Williams (Wake Forest) – Guard
2 days ago via Tjonesonthenba
2 days ago via Tjonesonthenba
Tony Jones: University of Houston guard Kyler Edwards will work out for the Utah Jazz on Thursday, per sources. Edwards will work out for the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow. He has several more workouts after coming to Utah. 6-5 combo guard who can score and defend
2 days ago via FredKatz
2 days ago via IanBegley
2 days ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins: The Wizards will hold a group workout Tuesday of Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy, FSU guard Anthony Polite, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman, UC Irvine forward Collin Welp and UConn forward Isaiah Whaley, the team announced.
2 days ago via IanBegley
2 days ago via IanBegley
2 days ago via IanBegley
2 days ago via Marla Ridenour and Adam Jardy @ Akron Beacon Journal
2 days ago via RealQuintonMayo
2 days ago via CHold
Casey Holdahl: The @Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Memphis center Jalen Duren @JalenDuren for a solo workout today at their practice facility
2 days ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
With the scouting combine and agency pro days behind them, the Cleveland Cavaliers have entered the next stage of the pre-draft process. Owning three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft -- Nos. 14, 39 and 56 -- the Cavaliers will host projected lottery pick Malaki Branham for a workout on Wednesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts, sources tell cleveland.com.
2 days ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
2 days ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Branham’s Ohio State teammate, E.J. Liddell, has been forced to reschedule a few different times -- even though the Cavs are still hoping to bring him in for a workout. Liddell’s immediate fit isn’t ideal given the Cavs’ currently crowded frontcourt, but sources say Liddell is one of the many possibilities with the 14th pick -- probably further down the priority list. Plus, power forward Kevin Love’s contract expires at the end of the season and Liddell would provide future depth.
3 days ago via CHold
Casey Holdahl: The @trailblazers are hosting a solo workout with Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin @BennMathurin this morning at their practice facility.
3 days ago via RealQuintonMayo
Quinton Mayo: Washington Wizards pre-draft workouts for June 6, 2022: James Akinjo, Baylor Ryan Allen, Delaware Gabe Brown, Michigan State RJ Cole, Connecticut Tari Eason, LSU Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
3 days ago via highkin
4 days ago via PompeyOnSixers
4 days ago via hornets
Charlotte Hornets: Visiting the Hive today for #NBADraft workouts: Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) Kameron McGusty (Miami) Justin Minaya (Providence) Josh Minott (Memphis) Darryl Morsell (Marquette) JD Notae (Arkansas)
5 days ago via NOLAJake
6 days ago via DanWoikeSports
Dan Woike: The next batch of Lakers draft workouts have been announced. Here’s tomorrow’s group, per team: Lucas Williamson – Loyola Chicago Hyunjung Lee – Davidson Paul Atkinson Jr. – Notre Dame Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt Jamal Cain – Oakland Gaige Prim – Missouri State
6 days ago via RealQuintonMayo
Quinton Mayo: Wizards pre-draft workouts Day 2: Johnny Davis Collin Gillespie Kofi Cockburn Quenton Jackson Keve Aluma Justin Bean Marcus Bingham Jr. Feedback from team source: - Jackson KILLED. Got a ton of buckets, tough ones - Davis was good but shooting was “just ok” - Gillespie is a dog pic.twitter.com/CTtCKs8gR7
6 days ago via NYPost_Berman
7 days ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins: After a group workout tomorrow morning, the Wizards are scheduled to hold a solo workout for Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.
7 days ago via BensHoops
http://twitter.com/BensHoops/status/1532176691765710848
1 week ago via MikeAScotto
1 week ago via KellyIkoNBA
Kelly Iko: Sources: The Houston Rockets have a number of draft workouts scheduled this week, including: MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite) Nikola Jovic (Mega) Kendall Brown (Baylor)
1 week ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow's Hawks pre-draft workout: Teddy Allen (New Mexico State) JD Davison (Alabama) Henri Drell (Windy City/G League) Malik Osborne (Florida State) Matteo Spagnolo (Vanoli Cremona, Italy) Davion Warren (Texas Tech)
1 week ago via AdamZagoria
Adam Zagoria: Ex-@BryantHoops and @RutgersMBB G Peter Kiss worked out for the Cavaliers Tuesday and will have more workouts coming up soon He was the leading scorer in Division 1
1 week ago via waynec0le
Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards Day 2 Predraft workout group. #DCAboveAll Keve Aluma Virginia Tech/USA Justin Bean Utah State/USA Marcus Bingham Jr. Michigan State/USA Kofi Cockburn Illinois/Jamaica Collin Gillespie Villanova/USA Quenton Jackson Texas A&M/USA
1 week ago via NYPost_Berman
1 week ago via MikeAScotto
1 week ago via AdamZagoria
1 week ago via RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward: The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Wednesday, June 1: R.J. Cole - UConn Jules Bernard - UCLA Kur Kuath - Marquette Jaden Shackelford - Alabama Zyon Pullin – UC Riverside David McCormack – Kansas
1 week ago via rodboone
Rod Boone: Today's #Hornets pre-draft workout: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) James Akinjo (Baylor) Luka Brajkovic (Davidson) Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) Trevor Keels (Duke) Jean Montero (Overtime Elite)
1 week ago via SeanCunningham
1 week ago via Tjonesonthenba
1 week ago via waynec0le
Wayne Cole: The Washington Wizards will hold pre-draft workouts tomorrow. The group is listed below. #dcaboveall Eric Ayala Anthony Duruji Grant Golden Brandon Horvath Darryl Morsell D’Shawn Schwartz
1 week ago via NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn: Expect the Nuggets to workout Duke wing Wendell Moore Jr. over the next week, per source. Already conducted workouts for Blake Wesley of Notre Dame, EJ Liddell of Ohio State, and Jalen Williams of Santa Clara.
1 week ago via PDXjay
Jay Allen: #Blazers first pre-draft workout is today at the PF. Here's who will be participating: Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite) Darius Days (LSU) Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State) Fatts Russell (Maryland) Dallas Walton (Colorado)
1 week ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: The Lakers are hosting a draft workout today with these participants: Omari Moore - San Jose State Lester Quinones - Memphis Trevion Williams - Purdue Trey McGowens - Nebraska Will Richardson - Oregon Brison Gresham - Texas Southern
1 week ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
1 week ago via TEastNBA
Tony East: Pacers have a draft workout tomorrow featuring: A.J. Green – guard (Northern Iowa) Grayson Murphy – guard (Belmont) Max Abmas – guard/forward (Oral Roberts) Dalen Terry – forward (Arizona) Christian Braun – forward (Kansas) Sasha Stefanovic – forward (Purdue)
1 week ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks’ draft workout for tomorrow: MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) Tyler Burton (Richmond) Nate Johnson (Xavier) Charlie Moore (Miami) Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown) Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
1 week ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: Former #Gophers guard Payton Willis works out for the #Timberwolves tomorrow a.m. Then, at 2 p.m. the Wolves will introduce new POBO Tim Connelly. Willis also will workout for the Memphis Grizzlies this week. He looks smooth in recent work w/his trainer.
1 week ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting 2022 pre-draft workout No. 3 on May 31. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Christian Braun, Kansas A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Grayson Murphy, Belmont Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue Dalen Terry, Arizona
1 week ago via CHold
1 week ago via Twitter
Daniel Greenberg: The Chicago Bulls have scheduled a workout with draft prospect Vance Jackson Jr that will happen in the next couple of days, per sources. Vance is a forward and played college basketball this past season at East Carolina University.
1 week ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts for tomorrow: Malaki Branham (Ohio State) – Guard Kendall Brown (Baylor) – Guard/Forward Moussa Diabate (Michigan) – Forward Nate Laszewski (Notre Dame) – Forward Bryce McGowens (Nebraska) – Guard Josh Minott (Memphis) – Forward
1 week ago via Sacramento Bee
Ranadive and McNair attended a CAA pro day workout featuring Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey and Duke small forward AJ Griffin, both of whom are projected as top-10 picks. McNair was also seen in footage of a separate pro day workout in Santa Barbara that featured Arizona shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, another player who could be taken in the top 10. Ivey, 20, could be the best player available if the Kings stay at No. 4. He is the top-rated shooting guard in the draft and the fourth-ranked player on ESPN’s big board behind Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith and Duke power forward Paolo Banchero.
2 weeks ago via Tjonesonthenba
2 weeks ago via The Magic Insider Staff @ Sports Illustrated
The Orlando Magic have hosted G League Ignite prospect and Filipino National Team center Kai Sotto for a pre-draft workout. Sotto was one of the first prospects to sign with the G League straight out of high school and was projected to join Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga among others in the 2021 G League bubble. However, after committing to the Philippines national team, he was unable to play for the team.
2 weeks ago via RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward: Minor update to today’s draft workouts for the Lakers: James Akinjo out of Baylor will be working out for the team rather than Villanova s Collin Gillespie
2 weeks ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
2 weeks ago via RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward: The Lakers will hold a draft workout with the following participants on Saturday, May 28: Collin Gillespie – Villanova Tyrese Martin – UConn Drew Peterson – USC Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M Keon Ellis – Alabama Cole Swider – Syracuse
2 weeks ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: Breck high school’s David Roddy is in Orlando today for a workout with the Magic. Has previously worked out for the Nuggets and Tim Connelly, Rockets, and Pacers. Expected to workout for his hometown #Timberwolves in near future.
2 weeks ago via AdamZagoria
2 weeks ago via andyblarsen
Andy Larsen: Jazz announce their first draft workout tomorrow. Six players will take part: · R.J. Cole, Connecticut · Tyson Etienne, Wichita State · Johnny Juzang, UCLA · Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall · Akoldah Gak, Australia · Trevion Williams, Purdue
2 weeks ago via JandersonSacBee
2 weeks ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: JD Davison of Alabama was among draft prospects in with the #Timberwolves today. Bigger headline: New POBO Tim Connelly is said to have been in the gym. In other words, he’s already grinding. #RaisedByWolves
2 weeks ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
2 weeks ago via JandersonSacBee
3 weeks ago via SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings attended a few agency pro-day workouts with high profile draft prospects, sources say: Excel Sports: Tari Eason (LSU Nikola Jovic (Mega) Mark Williams (Duke) Priority Sports: Patrick Baldwin Jr (Milwaukee) Keegan Murray (Iowa)
3 weeks ago via RomeovilleKid
James Boyd: #Pacers will have their second pre-draft workout Monday featuring: — Baylor’s James Akinjo — Alabama’s Keon Ellis — UCLA’s Johnny Juzang — Marquette’s Justin Lewis — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard — Colorado State’s David Roddy
3 weeks ago via JLEdwardsIII
3 weeks ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: Johnny Davis, who interviewed with the Spurs on Wednesday, on the possibility of them taking him at No. 9: "Obviously, playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, is something I would really want to happen."
3 weeks ago via AdamZagoria
Adam Zagoria: Jared Rhoden told me he's worked out for the Knicks, Nets and Celtics. Has more coming after the Combine. @SetonHallMBB
3 weeks ago via ZagsBlog.com
Kentucky’s Keion Brooks says he’s “all in” on the NBA Draft and has no plans to return to college. The 6-foot-7 junior declared for the Draft and entered the Transfer Portal in order to maximize his options.
3 weeks ago via ZagsBlog.com
3 weeks ago via Twitter
3 weeks ago via AdamZagoria
.@DavidsonMBB star Hyunjung Lee says he's worked out for the Warriors, Kings and Pacers. He's now at the NBA G League Camp in Chicago. Averaged 15.8 ppg and 6.0 rpg as a junior and is trying to become the 2nd Korean player in the NBA
4 weeks ago via DWolfsonKSTP
4 weeks ago via DWolfsonKSTP
4 weeks ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting pre-draft workout No. 1 on May 13. Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley) Moussa Diabate (Michigan) Boogie Ellis (USC) Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s) Hyunjung Lee (Davidson) Josh Minott (Memphis)
4 weeks ago via JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson: Sources say the Sacramento Kings will bring in the following players for their third day of pre-draft workouts: Will Richardson, Oregon, Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, Lester Quinones, Memphis, Jeriah Horne, Tulsa, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech, Efe Abogidi, Washington State
4 weeks ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks pre-draft workout for tomorrow: Brad Davison (Wisconsin) Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) David McCormack (Kansas) Javante McCoy (Boston University) Drew Timme (Gonzaga) Payton Willis (Minnesota)
4 weeks ago via James_HamNBA
James Ham: The Kings have round 2 of pre-draft workouts today. Again, no media. Grayson Murphy, Belmont Bruins A.J. Green, Northern Iowa Panthers Jalen Adaway, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech Hokies Grant Golden, Richmond Spiders
4 weeks ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: Former Breck HS stud and Mountain West Player of Year David Roddy has had workouts with the #Nuggets and #Rockets so far, will participate in the Draft Combine next week. He’s maintaining college eligibility, has until June 1 to make decision.
4 weeks ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
Davidson forward Hyunjung Lee was among the prospects that worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
4 weeks ago via Alex__Schiffer
4 weeks ago via Twitter
Jon Walker: Former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins, the reigning back-to-back Division II Player of the Year, has a workout with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The three-time national champ worked out for the Houston Rockets on Monday.
4 weeks ago via JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson: Sources tell me the Sacramento Kings will hold their first predraft workout today with: Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, Johnny Juzang, UCLA, Hyunjung Lee, Davidson, Tyler Burton, Richmond, Keion Brooks, UCLA, Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
4 weeks ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: The Lakers announced that they will be working out the following draft prospects tomorrow: DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
1 month ago via DanWoikeSports
Dan Woike: The Lakers announce their first draft workout for Tuesday with DeVante’ Jones – Michigan Jeriah Horne – Tulsa Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu – UT Arlington Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco Jordan Usher – Georgia Tech Grant Golden – Richmond
1 month ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech Commit) – C Izaiah Brockington (Iowa St) – G Gabe Brown (Mich St) – F Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) – F Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) – F Lucas Williamson (Loyola) – G
1 month ago via Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun the NBA pre draft workout process. They’ll be bringing in prospects from now until the Draft. Two scheduled tomorrow.
1 month ago via AdamZagoria

Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game. It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore. “You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’ “So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.”
