3 hours ago via SportsNet New York
Here’s what he said: “How long do you think this video call is? We don’t have that much time to address all this. They’re not close. They’re not close at all. They only got about two to three guys who are NBA starters. The No. 1 thing they got to do is get talent. They got a bunch of JAGs as I call them. Just A Guy. “They’re not better than guys on Atlanta, Orlando. There’s only probably three guys on that team that are NBA starters. So the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent. They got a lack of talent right now. And it’s really unfortunate because we need the Knicks to be competitive. And right now, they’re not competitive.”

Draymond Green believes he's winning mental game with fans: I'm in their head rent-free

8 mins ago via Marc J. Spears @ Andscape

Green also said that he has dealt with worse than the Celtics fans in the past. Without offering details, Green said the crowd that was toughest on him were Cleveland Cavaliers fans in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Warriors played against LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. Cleveland fans also booed Green and Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. “I really don’t pay attention to what they say,” Green said. “But the loudness of it … I haven’t heard it louder than in Cleveland.“Cleveland was way louder and [the fans] also say something. Cleveland people are more reckless and ruthless.”
8 mins ago via Marc J. Spears @ Andscape

