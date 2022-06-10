Jovan Buha: Draft prospect Shareef O’Neal has an upcoming workout set with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic. O’Neal worked out for the Bucks today and has scheduled visits to Cleveland, Atlanta and Washington among others. @Shams Charania reported this week that O’Neal is draft eligible.
June 9, 2022 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
David Griffin: Extending Zion Williamson is an easy decision
New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin called Zion Williamson a max player and said it is an “easy decision” to offer him a big money extension. Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million max rookie extension this summer.
Griffin did note, however, that the team would need to protect itself in some way against the risk of injuries. “What becomes significant as a team that’s a small market team and as a team that can’t make mistakes in terms of injuries over time, you have indemnify yourself in some way for that and that’s fine,” he said. “But the decision of whether or not this is a max player is an easy one. It’s really going to be about if you’re all the way in with us this is what it looks like and we’re all the way in with him and I think we always have been.”
Griffin said the team had always been on the same page with Williamson and feels good about their relationship with him. “It was really comforting when he did his media availability post-season and said how much he buys into this,” Griffin said. “I saw him be utterly moved by Willie Green and his staff and this team quite frankly during that playoff run. So we feel really confident he wants to be here and we feel equally confident we can come to an agreement.”
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout for tomorrow: Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) Bryce Hamilton (UNLV) Trevor Keels (Duke) E.J. Liddell (Ohio State) David Roddy (Colorado State) Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)
Scott Agness: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie worked out for the Pacers on Wednesday and the Bucks today. Then has workouts scheduled with the Suns, Nuggets, Jazz and Blazers.
Two Asian legends are getting ready to ball for a cause. Simu Liu is linking up with the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) to host a celebrity basketball game in Toronto, and ex-Raptor Jeremy Lin is the first to join the roster. The event will feature over 20 celebrities, athletes, and “personalities from the North American Asian community,” with the goal of raising funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA’s new community centre.
June 9, 2022 | 5:37 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry considered probable for Game 4
Golden State: Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to probable. Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) has been downgraded to questionable.