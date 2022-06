Two Asian legends are getting ready to ball for a cause. Simu Liu is linking up with the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) to host a celebrity basketball game in Toronto, and ex-Raptor Jeremy Lin is the first to join the roster. The event will feature over 20 celebrities, athletes, and “personalities from the North American Asian community,” with the goal of raising funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA’s new community centre.