I love the commentary, but it seems like it would be a lot. You play a game, then you post up and you’re doing the pod … Draymond Green: It’s all business, you know? The way I view my podcast is that I’m operating a business. Like, you can’t get tired of operating your own business, or it fails. So, it’s something that I take as serious as I do basketball. And so, if I’m going to show up for the game, I show up for (the podcast), or it doesn’t work.