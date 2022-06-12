Koonin’s appearance covered a lot of ground. He and the hosts discussed podcasting during the playoffs and even went into a discussion about the level of physicality between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. But Mike Bell wasted little time asking about the rumor from Fischer of Collins going to the Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh-overall pick. Koonin treated that rumor as such. “Let me break this down. We have unsubstantiated rumors from unnamed people about an unnamed trade. And how does the seventh pick equivocate to a $25 million player when trades have to offset money?” The Hawks’ top executive put the exclamation point on his stance. “I would say it starts with bull and ends with…”
