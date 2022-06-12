Koonin’s appearance covered a lot of ground. He and t…

Koonin’s appearance covered a lot of ground. He and the hosts discussed podcasting during the playoffs and even went into a discussion about the level of physicality between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. But Mike Bell wasted little time asking about the rumor from Fischer of Collins going to the Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh-overall pick. Koonin treated that rumor as such. “Let me break this down. We have unsubstantiated rumors from unnamed people about an unnamed trade. And how does the seventh pick equivocate to a $25 million player when trades have to offset money?” The Hawks’ top executive put the exclamation point on his stance. “I would say it starts with bull and ends with…”

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant to sign max extensions right away

Adrian Wojnarowski has recently reported that Zion Williamson and Ja Morant will get rookie max extensions “out the gate” with their teams. It is quite obvious that the two are extremely valuable players to their franchises. Expect Zion Williamson along with Ja Morant, who is the No. 2 pick in his draft those are going to be quick, max deal agreements out of the gate.
The change has already begun to tangibly happen for Utah, as head coach Quin Snyder stepped down on Sunday and held his farewell news conference on Monday morning. But, for both organizations, this seems to be simply the beginning. League sources indicate the Jazz are a team that will at the very least scour the market to see what fits in terms of possibly finding a trade partner. League sources indicate the Hawks, following a disappointing season, are also looking to possibly be a team active in trades.
OKC’s interest in Sharpe is mutual. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Thunder “have studied him more closely than any team in the NBA” and his camp has them at the top of the wishlist for Sharpe’s potential destinations. Sharpe’s camp also doesn’t sound overly concerned with where he’s picked, preferring to take a long-term view in steering him to an advantageous development situation in which he can maximize his significant potential and become an All-Star, with the Thunder being at the top of their list.
