The change has already begun to tangibly happen for Utah, as head coach Quin Snyder stepped down on Sunday and held his farewell news conference on Monday morning. But, for both organizations, this seems to be simply the beginning. League sources indicate the Jazz are a team that will at the very least scour the market to see what fits in terms of possibly finding a trade partner. League sources indicate the Hawks, following a disappointing season, are also looking to possibly be a team active in trades.
