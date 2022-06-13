Extending the effort to help international players, NBPA will introduce One Court Milan from 14 to 16 June, as announced Monday. Among others, Danilo Gallinari, Jusuf Nurkic, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be present in Milan, Italy.
June 13, 2022 | 2:30 pm EDT Update
Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins agree to contract extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Jenkins was No. 2 in the league’s coach of the year voting and led Memphis to the second-best regular-season record in the NBA.
Zach Kleiman: Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved. The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.
JD Shaw: In addition to the Jazz, free agent point guard Grant Riller will also work out for the Sixers later this week, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Riller signed a two-way contract with Philadelphia last summer.
Brandon Rahbar: Russell Westbrook: “I want to continue to support things in Oklahoma City as much as I can. This place was home and still is home for me.”
Josh Robbins: The Wizards announced they have a group workout scheduled tomorrow of UCLA guard Jules Bernard, Duke forward Theo John, Kentucky guard Davion Mintz, Creighton guard Alex O’Connell, Washington forward Nate Roberts and Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney.
19-year old French point guard Matthew Strazel has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA Draft, his agent Olivier Mazet told ESPN.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Greg Buckner to associate head coach, Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
June 13, 2022 | 12:40 pm EDT Update
JaMychal Green expected to exercise 2022-23 player option
Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.