2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

June 13, 2022 | 2:30 pm EDT Update
Zach Kleiman: Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved. The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.
4 mins ago via Memphis Grizzlies @ NBA.com

Josh Robbins: The Wizards announced they have a group workout scheduled tomorrow of UCLA guard Jules Bernard, Duke forward Theo John, Kentucky guard Davion Mintz, Creighton guard Alex O’Connell, Washington forward Nate Roberts and Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney.
4 mins ago via JoshuaBRobbins

June 13, 2022 | 12:40 pm EDT Update

JaMychal Green expected to exercise 2022-23 player option

Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.
2 hours ago via wojespn

