Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade.
June 13, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr praises his role players for showing “versatility and resiliency” throughout the season
Sean Cunningham: Steve Kerr says Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala are available for his Warriors in Game 5.
Keith Smith: Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 5: Robert Williams Al Horford Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Marcus Smart Warriors starters: Draymond Green Otto Porter Jr. Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Stephen Curry
Sam Amick: Congrats to @GrantLiffmann, who sources say will be joining the Atlanta Hawks as a pro personnel scout after he’s done covering these Finals for @NBCSWarriors. As ESPN reported earlier, Landry Fields will be elevated to GM under president of basketball ops Travis Schlenk.