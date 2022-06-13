Who is the most prominent player likely to switch teams…

8 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Who is the most prominent player likely to switch teams this offseason? I fumbled for the answer when I was asked on the spot, but I’ve since borrowed the excellent framing of the question in question for use when I speak with representatives from other teams. The name most cited when I ask: Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton. It’s Ayton ahead of Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Atlanta’s John Collins and Toronto’s OG Anunoby, as well as the stars whose current teams can significantly outbid the field in free agency, most notably Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Washington’s Bradley Beal.

June 13, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
