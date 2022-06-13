Who is the most prominent player likely to switch teams this offseason? I fumbled for the answer when I was asked on the spot, but I’ve since borrowed the excellent framing of the question in question for use when I speak with representatives from other teams. The name most cited when I ask: Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton. It’s Ayton ahead of Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Atlanta’s John Collins and Toronto’s OG Anunoby, as well as the stars whose current teams can significantly outbid the field in free agency, most notably Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Washington’s Bradley Beal.
June 13, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr praises his role players for showing “versatility and resiliency” throughout the season
Sean Cunningham: Steve Kerr says Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala are available for his Warriors in Game 5.
Keith Smith: Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 5: Robert Williams Al Horford Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Marcus Smart Warriors starters: Draymond Green Otto Porter Jr. Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Stephen Curry
Sam Amick: Congrats to @GrantLiffmann, who sources say will be joining the Atlanta Hawks as a pro personnel scout after he’s done covering these Finals for @NBCSWarriors. As ESPN reported earlier, Landry Fields will be elevated to GM under president of basketball ops Travis Schlenk.