Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Alex Barcello (BYU) – Guard – 6-2, 192 Marcus Bingham Jr. (Michigan State) – Forward – 7-0, 230 JD Notae (Arkansas) – Guard – 6-2, 190 Dereon Seabron (NC State) – Guard – 6-7, 180
June 13, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr praises his role players for showing “versatility and resiliency” throughout the season
Sean Cunningham: Steve Kerr says Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala are available for his Warriors in Game 5.
Keith Smith: Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 5: Robert Williams Al Horford Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Marcus Smart Warriors starters: Draymond Green Otto Porter Jr. Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Stephen Curry
Sam Amick: Congrats to @GrantLiffmann, who sources say will be joining the Atlanta Hawks as a pro personnel scout after he’s done covering these Finals for @NBCSWarriors. As ESPN reported earlier, Landry Fields will be elevated to GM under president of basketball ops Travis Schlenk.