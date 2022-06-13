Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Alex Ba…

5 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Hawks draft workouts tomorrow: Alex Barcello (BYU) – Guard – 6-2, 192 Marcus Bingham Jr. (Michigan State) – Forward – 7-0, 230 JD Notae (Arkansas) – Guard – 6-2, 190 Dereon Seabron (NC State) – Guard – 6-7, 180

