3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Fields has ascended quickly in his front-office career, parlaying a five-year playing career with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors into front-office roles with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks. Fields joined the Hawks in 2020 as an assistant GM, and now elevates to the GM role to continue working with Schlenk.

June 13, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
