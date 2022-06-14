The Lakers are widely known to be pursuing a second-round draft selection. The Hawks (No. 44) and Detroit Pistons (No. 46) have picks in the 40s that are considered available, sources said.
June 14, 2022 | 11:07 am EDT Update
Floyd Mayweather in talks to own an NBA team?
Boxing legend and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather said he’s been “communicating with some certain individuals” about owning an NBA team.
Las Vegas and Seattle are considered frontrunners should the league decide to expand from 30 to 32 teams. “I’ve been working on that for a good while now,” said Mayweather, who was enshrined over the weekend in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Sarasota, New York. “I’ve been working behind the scenes. I didn’t want to bring it out until it was engraved in stone.”
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery following the season on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation. He will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season.
Mike Conti: The Hawks also announce that Jalen Johnson underwent a non-surgical procedure following the season on his left knee to address tendinitis, and will be available for training camp.
It was “Shaq Day” in Newark on Monday as NBA legend and Brick City native Shaquille O’Neal trekked to the South and Central wards, sending messages to locals in each neighborhood that opportunity and access to a quality life is possible in the state’s largest city. The NBA Hall of Famer was unwavering in his message to a group of youngsters gathered at a newly refurbished community basketball court on Hawthorne Avenue, a project that was headed by O’Neal through his philanthropic foundation and organization partner Icy Hot.
In the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets,” the late-night host has tapped a slew of NBA players to read negative opinions about themselves on air. Everyone from Russell Westbrook to Anthony Edwards to Jalen Suggs participated in “Mean Tweets – NBA Edition 2022” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
June 14, 2022 | 10:18 am EDT Update
Knicks a potential landing spot for Malcolm Brogdon?
The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard.