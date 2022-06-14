Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout for tomorrow: Josh Carlton (Houston) Julian Champagnie (St. John’s) Justin Minaya (Providence) Orlando Robinson (Fresno State) Vince Williams Jr. (VCU)
June 14, 2022 | 5:47 pm EDT Update
Nets assistant GM: I've never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin Durant
Nets Daily: Jeff Peterson, Nets assistant GM, on “Voice of the Nets” podcast with Chris Carrino, says he played AAU ball with KD. “I’ve never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin.” Peterson says his expertise is college scouting.
Khobi Price: Looks like Chuma Okeke has been getting work in with Carmelo Anthony this week. (📸: IG/cbrickley603)
Scott Agness: Pacers hosting 2022 pre-draft workout No. 10 on June 15. Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M Drake Jeffries, Wyoming Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt Gabriele Procida, Fortitudo Bologna Luke Travers, Perth
Ryan Ward: Jabari Walker says even though his dad Samaki Walker played for the Lakers that he wasn’t a fan of the team. “I was a LeBron fan, so wherever LeBron was, that was the team I was rooting for.”
Suns employee denounces toxic workplace culture after resigning from team
A longtime Phoenix Suns employee resigned from the team last month, alleging she became the target of bullying and retaliation by superiors after raising concerns about gender equity and misconduct within the organization, documents obtained by ESPN show. Melissa Fender Panagiotakopoulos, who began working for the Suns in August 2007, sent a resignation email on May 20 to 16 members of the ownership group, including majority owner Robert Sarver, challenging them to address what she said is a toxic and misogynistic workplace culture.
In that memo, Panagiotakopoulos alleged that a male colleague with similar tenure but less responsibility was paid at a higher rate and permitted to work from home. “As a working mother, when I requested the same flexibility, I was denied,” she wrote. “I have observed these kinds of inequities throughout the Suns organization, and I have personally experienced the kind of gender-based misconduct described in recent media reports. And when I attempted to share my concerns with HR and leadership (including individuals at the highest level), I was dismissed – and once was even told to ‘take a cold shower.'”
In her resignation, Panagiotakopoulos referenced the November memo, writing, “Since that confidential interaction with senior leadership, HR and legal, there has been a consistent retaliation and bullying by my direct leadership.” “Among other things,” she wrote, “they excluded me from client dinners, scrutinized my every move, decision, and email with excruciating levels of micromanagement.” “My job has grown more intolerable and toxic than ever,” Panagiotakopoulos said.