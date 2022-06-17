Ham, who told reporters that Westbrook has a ton left…

10 hours ago via Ashish Mathur @ Heavy.com
Ham, who told reporters that Westbrook has a ton left in the tank during his introductory press conference on June 6, already has an idea of how he can get the best out of the one-time MVP. “I think the style of play we’re going to have, you know, all of those guys — not only just Russ but LeBron, AD — they’re going to be able to share the load,” Ham said. “And one thing I mentioned to Russ is the way I’m built, the success I’ve seen — especially most recently in the last nine years and the last four years being with Coach Bud in Milwaukee, also in Atlanta, but in Milwaukee — one thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our foundation of our teams is a defensive mindset, being able to defend at a high level.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 17, 2022 | 6:09 pm EDT Update

Kevin Durant on his legacy dying: I been dead since July 4, 2016 but congrats to the Warriors

feltbot: Kevin Durant’s legacy just died He’s now just the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins. Kevin Durant: I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st.
7 hours ago via KDTrey5

Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

7 hours ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Boston will most likely have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) projected at $6.4 million this offseason. Even if they were to salary dump Aaron Nesmith and waive their four non-guaranteed players on minimum deals, they’d still need to move off some of their core players or trade them for players earning less to open up the non-taxpayer MLE projected at $10.3 million.
7 hours ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

7 hours ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

Some players they could pursue with their trade exceptions include Will Barton, Dillon Brooks, and former Celtic Marcus Morris. The Celtics have all their future first-round picks to offer going forward, and they’ve shown a willingness to trade them when they traded one for Horford and another for White since Stevens took over.
7 hours ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

June 17, 2022 | 4:39 pm EDT Update

Davidson to retire Stephen Curry's number in August

8 hours ago via ESPN

Top Rumors

, ,

Home