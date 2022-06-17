Ham, who told reporters that Westbrook has a ton left in the tank during his introductory press conference on June 6, already has an idea of how he can get the best out of the one-time MVP. “I think the style of play we’re going to have, you know, all of those guys — not only just Russ but LeBron, AD — they’re going to be able to share the load,” Ham said. “And one thing I mentioned to Russ is the way I’m built, the success I’ve seen — especially most recently in the last nine years and the last four years being with Coach Bud in Milwaukee, also in Atlanta, but in Milwaukee — one thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our foundation of our teams is a defensive mindset, being able to defend at a high level.
Kevin Durant on his legacy dying: I been dead since July 4, 2016 but congrats to the Warriors
feltbot: Kevin Durant’s legacy just died He’s now just the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins. Kevin Durant: I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st.
One of Boston’s first decisions is deciding whether or not to guarantee Al Horford’s $26.5 million salary. He is partially guaranteed for $19.5 million, which is a substantial amount of dead money to have for waiving such a productive player. They could also stretch that amount to reduce his dead cap hit to $6.5 million over the next three seasons.
Assuming Boston keeps its eight highest-paid players, all of whom were regular parts of their playoff rotation, they are likely to be a luxury taxpayer next season. They are already heading into the offseason with $8.3 million over the luxury tax with 14 players under contract. That is before factoring in them signing the 53rd overall selection and using the mid-level exception to add a role player. That could push their projected luxury tax payment to the $20-25 million range.
Boston will most likely have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) projected at $6.4 million this offseason. Even if they were to salary dump Aaron Nesmith and waive their four non-guaranteed players on minimum deals, they’d still need to move off some of their core players or trade them for players earning less to open up the non-taxpayer MLE projected at $10.3 million.
The Celtics’ biggest need in free agency is a 3-and-D wing player who can give Tatum and Brown some relief. Bruce Brown and Gary Payton II could be natural targets for the Celtics with the taxpayer MLE given their prioritization of defensive-minded players, even if they don’t quite bring good three-point shooting.
Some players they could pursue with their trade exceptions include Will Barton, Dillon Brooks, and former Celtic Marcus Morris. The Celtics have all their future first-round picks to offer going forward, and they’ve shown a willingness to trade them when they traded one for Horford and another for White since Stevens took over.
Davidson to retire Stephen Curry's number in August
One day after Stephen Curry added a fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP Award to his illustrious résumé, his alma mater, Davidson, announced that the Golden State Warriors star would have his number retired by the school at an August ceremony. Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie said Friday that Curry’s No. 30 would be the first retired by the school during an Aug. 31 ceremony.
As part of the celebration, Curry will be inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame and will receive his bachelor’s degree. Curry completed his Bachelor of Arts with a major in sociology in May but could not attend the commencement ceremony during the NBA playoffs.