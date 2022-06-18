Brad Turner: Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both a…

Brad Turner: Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both are candidates to be assistant coaches on Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Jent is an assistant with Atlanta and was an assistant with Cleveland when LeBron James was there. Wallace and Ham were teammates on Detroit’s 2004 NBA title team.

Terrence Ross available for trade

Terrence Ross is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Previously at the trade deadline, the asking price for Ross was a first-round pick. With Ross now owed $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, rival teams with interest are hoping Orlando lowers its asking price to multiple second-round picks, similar to when the team previously traded Evan Fournier to the Celtics.
Myles Turner, who’s been the subject of trade rumors yet again, would like to play with Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a league source told HoopsHype. Turner is intrigued by the chance to play with Haliburton, who would be the best passing point guard Turner’s had as a teammate. Turner would also have an opportunity for the larger role he’s wanted offensively with Domantas Sabonis now in Sacramento. Turner and Haliburton never got a chance to play together last season while Turner was out with a foot injury.
Sweden’s ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has quit CSKA Moscow, the team said on Saturday, less than three months after his controversial decision to join the organisation amid international condemnation of Russia. The Swedish basketball federation cut Jerebko from the national squad at the end of March, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow, saying his decision was “against the federation’s values and our very clear stance towards Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine.
