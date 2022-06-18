Brad Turner: Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both are candidates to be assistant coaches on Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Jent is an assistant with Atlanta and was an assistant with Cleveland when LeBron James was there. Wallace and Ham were teammates on Detroit’s 2004 NBA title team.
June 18, 2022 | 10:57 am EDT Update
Jerami Grant heading to Blazers?
Rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on whether the Pistons will send Jerami Grant to the Blazers on draft night for Portland’s seventh overall pick, which has been dangled for immediate help, as reported in last week’s HoopsHype mock draft update.
Terrence Ross available for trade
Terrence Ross is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Previously at the trade deadline, the asking price for Ross was a first-round pick. With Ross now owed $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, rival teams with interest are hoping Orlando lowers its asking price to multiple second-round picks, similar to when the team previously traded Evan Fournier to the Celtics.
Myles Turner, who’s been the subject of trade rumors yet again, would like to play with Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a league source told HoopsHype. Turner is intrigued by the chance to play with Haliburton, who would be the best passing point guard Turner’s had as a teammate. Turner would also have an opportunity for the larger role he’s wanted offensively with Domantas Sabonis now in Sacramento. Turner and Haliburton never got a chance to play together last season while Turner was out with a foot injury.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo exercises player option
Michael Scotto: Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned.
Sweden’s ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has quit CSKA Moscow, the team said on Saturday, less than three months after his controversial decision to join the organisation amid international condemnation of Russia. The Swedish basketball federation cut Jerebko from the national squad at the end of March, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow, saying his decision was “against the federation’s values and our very clear stance towards Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Swedish federation said Jerebko would however not be returning to the national squad. His decision to leave CSKA “doesn’t in any way change the decision we made when he signed with them”, the head of the federation Fredrik Joulamo told Swedish news agency TT.
June 18, 2022 | 10:08 am EDT Update
Monte Morris drawing great trade interest
That means change is likely coming. Once Jamal Murray returns next season, Denver will have three capable point guards in Murray, Monte Morris and Bones Hyland. Morris, according to a league source, has generated significant trade interest and is among the most coveted players on the Nuggets.