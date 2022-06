Poole is rookie-extension-eligible, and both sides have until October 17 to negotiate a new contract. Otherwise he will become a restricted free agent next offseason. What that next contract projects to be is dependent on Poole and the Warriors reaching a compromise, which is common for a non-max player who is looking to secure financial security a year early. According to ProFitX, a Poole extension projects to start at $20.3 million in the first year and put him in the top-10 of salaries among all shooting guards in 2023-24