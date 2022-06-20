Clint Capela and Ice Trae are close. Capela has been de…

14 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Clint Capela and Ice Trae are close. Capela has been described to me a true Young favorite. The fact that the Hawks have been mentioned prominently as a potential destination for Ayton (via sign-and-trade) and Utah’s Rudy Gobert (via traditional trade) certainly suggests that Capela is by no means untouchable. Yet you can safely conclude that the Hawks will have to be certain they are upgrading their front line to part with a player Young is so fond of.

June 20, 2022 | 8:51 pm EDT Update

Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: He can be the best player in the world

Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: “The guy can be as good as anybody in the world. That type of talent, he’s certainly got the winning DNA that we’re all looking for. So, I just don’t want him to ever lose that joy. It’s pretty special to watch a person who’s that comfortable in his own skin. We can’t skip steps to be an elite team. He can’t skip steps to being an elite player. But there is no limit on what he can do. He can be the best player in the world.”
6 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Tim Connelly on draft process: “If you can’t do it exactly like the way you had hoped, you have Plan B’s and C’s and feel good about those as well. Hopefully, we argue like crazy, respectfully, and challenge each other’s opinions and once the door opens it’s a “we” decision. No decisions from this group will be made by individuals. It’ll be made by the collection of colleagues.”
6 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

June 20, 2022 | 6:32 pm EDT Update
