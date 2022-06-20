Clint Capela and Ice Trae are close. Capela has been described to me a true Young favorite. The fact that the Hawks have been mentioned prominently as a potential destination for Ayton (via sign-and-trade) and Utah’s Rudy Gobert (via traditional trade) certainly suggests that Capela is by no means untouchable. Yet you can safely conclude that the Hawks will have to be certain they are upgrading their front line to part with a player Young is so fond of.
