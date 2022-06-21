Marc Stein: There’s plenty of Clint Capela noise out there as it is. But Trae Young really likes Clint capela. So if you’re going to trade Clint capela, you probably need to be sure that you’re gonna get a guy who meshes well with your franchise player.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 21, 2022 | 6:08 pm EDT Update
Suns, 76ers interested in Eric Gordon
During an appearance on ESPN this Tuesday, Brian Windhorst touched on a number of notable rumors heading into the draft. We’ll focus on a pair of players Daryl Morey is intimately familiar with from his time in Houston, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker: Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets, they’ve already done one deal this offseason. Look for a little bit Eric Gordon sweepstakes in play. A couple of teams I’ve heard interested: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul looking for a potential reunion with his former teammate there.
Sixers eyeing PJ Tucker in free agency
Brian Windhorst: Philadelphia also in the mix for P.J. Tucker, by the way, just opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat. [ESPN]
Forty-seven of the NBA’s 87 playoff games this postseason, including all six in the NBA Finals, were decided by 10 points or more, according to research from Dallas radio colleague @PeasRadio. That’s a whopping 54 percent.
The NBA closed out the season with a bang on social media. The league eclipsed 2 billion video plays for a 19% increase over last year — the latest evidence that the league has become a model for digital marketing in sports. The uptick was due to several factors: The NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary, and the Finals featured a clash between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, two high-profile franchises in two of the biggest sports markets.
The year belonged to Finals MVP Steph Curry, who became the league’s most marketed player, accounting for 28% of the NBA’s social video plays amid a pair of legendary performances in the title series. The matchup, star presence, and aggressive marketing made for a record-breaking NBA Finals on social media.
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is getting into the entertainment business, launching a media company in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. Osaka and her longtime agent and business partner Stuart Duguid are behind the production banner, which is called Hana Kuma.
June 21, 2022 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
Kings head coach Mike Brown in first press conference: I'm here to win
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Mike Brown: “I’m here to win, first and foremost, and I’m going to embrace that. We’re all going to embrace that, so the excitement level for that is here. … It’s about winning, and when you taste that, it’s addicting and I want more of it.”