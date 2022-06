During an appearance on ESPN this Tuesday, Brian Windhorst touched on a number of notable rumors heading into the draft. We’ll focus on a pair of players Daryl Morey is intimately familiar with from his time in Houston, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker: Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets, they’ve already done one deal this offseason. Look for a little bit Eric Gordon sweepstakes in play. A couple of teams I’ve heard interested: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul looking for a potential reunion with his former teammate there.