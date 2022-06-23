The Milwaukee Bucks selected Antetokounmpo in the 2013 draft with the 15th pick, one slot ahead of the Hawks, who were devastated. After a steady development period during his first few years in the league, Antetokounmpo has blossomed into a five-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA champion before his 27th birthday. So far as Antetokounmpo’s potentially problematic family, his filial piety and brotherly love have been defining characteristics of his success. Far from being a distraction, Antetokounmpo’s devotion to his kin has been a main driver of his renowned work ethic. To the extent it informed the ultimate decision of any of the 14 teams that drafted ahead of the Bucks, the intel was a germ.
June 23, 2022 | 12:23 pm EDT Update
Jazz certainly open to trading Rudy Gobert
It’s not a secret that the Jazz need to get better on the court. And there’s been plenty of talk around Rudy Gobert, Utah’s all-star center, with multiple teams remaining viable options, according to sources. The Jazz are certainly open to trading Gobert. But, they aren’t going to give him away. Gobert’s value to Utah is immense. It might dwarf his value on the open market. For those reasons, a trade package centered around Gobert is certainly possible, even as soon as Thursday. But it isn’t guaranteed. Utah has held conversations concerning finding a way into Thursday night’s draft, multiple league sources tell The Athletic. Whether something materializes from there, also remains to play out. But the Jazz are trying, and they are dangling many of the players in their core in order to conceivably find a match.
Tyrese Maxey virtually untouchable
While there does appear to be legitimate smoke with Tucker, this isn’t a Tucker-or-bust situation for the Sixers. There are still several scenarios the team is exploring to improve its rotation and depth ahead of the draft and the start of free agency. And pieces like Thybulle, Green and pick 23 could still be in play. But don’t expect the team to dump any of those assets without gaining anything in return. The bottom line here is that nothing really appears to be off the table in the Sixers’ quest to improve the roster around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who sources have told Liberty Ballers is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and virtually untouchable.
The team’s interest in Tucker appears to be real. The financials do get a bit complicated when you consider the Sixers’ cap situation and the fact that Tucker is reportedly opting out of his $7.35 million player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season. The notion that the Sixers could move Thybulle and/or Green just to create space to sign Tucker is not the case, per a source. The team still views Thybulle as a player with value, and, as Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice has reported previously, they will not be looking to give away the two-time All-Defensive Team player.
Regarding pick 23, a source says the Sixers are “not desperate” to move it. The team would feel comfortable making the pick and has a list of players they believe could help them. As a team outside the lottery, they have looked into seeing what they could get in exchange for that pick.
Utah currently has no picks. But even if the Jazz don’t find a way to get into the first round, sources say they are open to trying to find their way into the second round. Sources also indicate the Jazz have a lengthy list of players compiled from workouts and interviews at the NBA’s Draft Combine that they are prepared to offer Exhibit 10 deals to by the end of the draft, in order to entice undrafted free agents. That will also make their Summer League roster more important than usual. Utah actually has projected spots that guys can possibly play their way into.
Utah’s variance for a draft night where it enters with zero picks is as wide as can be. There is a chance that the Jazz make multiple trades by the end of the draft, and that the roster looks significantly different than it looked when the day started. There is a chance that Utah’s roster looks much the same as it did when the day started, and the only real significant change will be who’s coaching the team. The latter is probably less likely than the former, sources say.
June 23, 2022 | 10:56 am EDT Update
Clippers shopping Luke Kennard
But when it comes to pure shooters on the market, the one who may be the most attractive is the guy who led the league in 3-point shooting last year, making 44.9% from the arc, Clippers guard Luke Kennard. According to sources around the league, L.A. is shopping Kennard ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, and will look to move him next month if no deal can be reached.
The Cavaliers and Clippers had talked about a Kennard deal last winter, but the Cavs instead landed more versatile guard Caris LeVert—the Cavs are still badly in need of perimeter shooting. The Clippers traded for wing Norman Powell at the deadline instead, and Powell’s presence makes Kennard more expendable. The Bulls and Kings are also potential suitors, according to sources. Kennard (who turns 26 this week) has three years left on his contract, at $13.7 million, $14.7 million and $14.7 million, with the third year being a team option. Harris (who is 30) has two years at about $39 million, while Robinson (he’s 28) has four years and a hefty $74 million remaining.