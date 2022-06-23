Now, what about Utah? The Hawks have been rumored to have interest in Jazz center Rudy Gobert for quite some time, and getting an elite big back for Collins would make sense in terms of roster construction. Except for one thing: Sources significantly downplayed the idea that Atlanta wants Gobert and said this scenario has been wildly overblown. For starters, the Hawks still think very highly of center Clint Capela and franchise centerpiece Trae Young is known to be quite close with him as well. With that in mind, take a quick peek at the respective contracts of the two big men and you’ll better understand why the Hawks are not pursuing Utah’s three-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 23, 2022 | 5:29 pm EDT Update
Wolves about to trade D'Angelo Russell?
Dane Moore: I’ve been saying for the past month that I’ve heard it is over a 50% chance that D’Angelo Russell is traded this offseason. Conversations with a few non-Timberwolves sources today suggest a Russell trade is now even more likely — either tonight or the first week of July.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Those are teams who Irving has interest in, but he isn’t necessarily a priority for all of them, sources said.
JD Shaw: Kevon Harris has accepted a summer league invite from the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Billy Davis (@billydavis85) of @foasports_ says. Harris, a 6’6 guard, averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Raptors’ G League affiliate this season.
Ousmane Dieng: 'I want to be a champion. I want to be an MVP'
Ousmane Dieng: My dad was playing basketball. I was always in the gym with him, watching his games. I just started playing really young and I fell in love with the sport. I played a little bit of soccer, but basketball was always my favorite. I started watching the NBA with Kobe. I watched a lot of Kobe. I watched a lot of Kevin Durant. I watched a lot of Paul George. I’m taking parts of the game from Luka, KD, Brandon Ingram. I want to be an NBA All-Star. I want to be a champion. I want to be an MVP. This is all a dream come true.
If there is one thing guaranteed to get Americans to stand to attention it is cheap Viagra. On June 2nd a firm owned by Mark Cuban, a billionaire investor (as well as a judge on “Shark Tank”, a tv show for budding entrepreneurs, and the owner of an nba basketball team), caused a stir by reducing the price of the blue pill—whose patent expired two years ago—from several dollars a pop to 11 cents. It was one of 87 drugs that the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company added to its growing assortment of cheap off-patent medicines. A new study finds that Mr Cuban’s prices might have saved Medicare, a federal health scheme for the elderly, $3.6bn on $9.6bn-worth of drugs it had bought in 2020.
June 23, 2022 | 4:54 pm EDT Update
Pistons interested in Gordon Hayward
The Detroit Pistons have been identified as a “possible trading partner” with the Charlotte Hornets for forward Gordon Hayward. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony dropped that report amid an NBA mock draft blurb predicting Memphis big man Jalen Duren to the New York Knicks at No. 11. “Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver is one of Duren’s biggest fans in the NBA, sources say, and could very well look to target him in a draft night trade if he continued to slide down the board, especially to Charlotte, which has been identified as a possible trading partner for the Pistons in a potential Gordon Hayward deal.”
Grant Williams: Draft night is dream day! Congrats to all our future brothers joining us tonight. #Weare450