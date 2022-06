Now, what about Utah? The Hawks have been rumored to have interest in Jazz center Rudy Gobert for quite some time, and getting an elite big back for Collins would make sense in terms of roster construction. Except for one thing: Sources significantly downplayed the idea that Atlanta wants Gobert and said this scenario has been wildly overblown. For starters, the Hawks still think very highly of center Clint Capela and franchise centerpiece Trae Young is known to be quite close with him as well. With that in mind, take a quick peek at the respective contracts of the two big men and you’ll better understand why the Hawks are not pursuing Utah’s three-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star.