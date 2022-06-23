As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday…

4 hours ago via The Athletic Staff, The Athletic @ The Athletic
As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching.

June 23, 2022 | 6:58 pm EDT Update

Sixers trying to acquire Eric Gordon

Keith Pompey: The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say.
2 mins ago via PompeyOnSixers

June 23, 2022 | 5:29 pm EDT Update
