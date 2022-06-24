All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Michael Grange: "The scouting schedule has not been mad… shares share tweet pin sms send email 27 mins ago – via Twitter michaelgrange Michael Grange: “The scouting schedule has not been made out yet, but I imagine Adrian will not have Atlanta,” Nick Nurse joking about assistant coach Adrian Griffin’s son, AJ, getting picked by the Hawks. Nick Nurse, Uncategorized Nick Nurse, Adrian Griffin, AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email