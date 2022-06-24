Dave McMenamin: The Atlanta Hawks have signed Tyson Eti…

4 hours ago via mcten
Dave McMenamin: The Atlanta Hawks have signed Tyson Etienne, a 6-2 guard out of Wichita State, to an Exhibit 10 contract, sources tell ESPN.

June 24, 2022 | 4:38 am EDT Update
But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that’s not a forgone conclusion. “KD wanting to remain with the Nets is not necessarily contingent on if Kyrie Irving walks. That, if he walks, he wants to see what the roster could still look like, how it could be reshaped, how it can still be a championship contender,” he said. “[Durant’s] starting that new four-year max deal. This isn’t the transfer portal. You don’t get to say where you’d like to go. So if he decided and wanted and asked for a trade — which I’m told he’s not told the Nets he’s going to do or is ready to do — he’s probably not going to have a lot of say in where he goes. “So that has to be part of [Durant’s] thinking if he does ask out of Brooklyn. But right now, I still think there’s a pathway for the Nets, for Kyrie Irving for Kevin Durant to find a way forward together. But it’s murky, and it’s uncertain. Listen, the future of this Nets organization very well is going to be determined here in the next several days to a week.”
11 mins ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

June 24, 2022 | 4:07 am EDT Update
Or, the Nets could snap out of it. They could snap out of this ego trip they have and give Irving the deal he wants. They could give him a four-year max deal, or a three-year deal with a games-played incentive that triggers guaranteed money in years four and five. In May, a source who requested anonymity because of the nature of the negotiations told The News the Nets wanted Irving to opt into the final year of his contract worth $36.5M in order to “prove” he deserves a long-term deal.
42 mins ago via Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News

