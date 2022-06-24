Dave McMenamin: The Atlanta Hawks have signed Tyson Etienne, a 6-2 guard out of Wichita State, to an Exhibit 10 contract, sources tell ESPN.
June 24, 2022 | 4:38 am EDT Update
Undrafted free agent Jean Montero will sign with the Knicks
Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with guard Jean Montero (Overtime Elite), agent Adie Von Gontard told @hoopshype .
Rumblings that Kevin Durant would demand out of Brooklyn if Kyrie Irving were to leave the Nets was the biggest story Thursday night at the 2022 NBA Draft. Durant, however, reportedly hasn’t told the Nets he would ask for a trade, just a map of how they would plan to contend post-Irving.
But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that’s not a forgone conclusion. “KD wanting to remain with the Nets is not necessarily contingent on if Kyrie Irving walks. That, if he walks, he wants to see what the roster could still look like, how it could be reshaped, how it can still be a championship contender,” he said. “[Durant’s] starting that new four-year max deal. This isn’t the transfer portal. You don’t get to say where you’d like to go. So if he decided and wanted and asked for a trade — which I’m told he’s not told the Nets he’s going to do or is ready to do — he’s probably not going to have a lot of say in where he goes. “So that has to be part of [Durant’s] thinking if he does ask out of Brooklyn. But right now, I still think there’s a pathway for the Nets, for Kyrie Irving for Kevin Durant to find a way forward together. But it’s murky, and it’s uncertain. Listen, the future of this Nets organization very well is going to be determined here in the next several days to a week.”
Jake Fischer: Consistently heard Toronto’s only appetite to trade OG Anunoby is for an elite center. Raptors remain linked to Rudy Gobert, called on Jarrett Allen back in February, per sources.
Julia Poe: Eversley says the Bulls have fielded calls from several teams regarding trades and moves, but declined to comment on rumors surrounding a trade for Rudy Gobert.
June 24, 2022 | 4:07 am EDT Update
Shams Charania: Kevin Durant's future very much in the air
“Kyrie Irving, it appears, is going to find a new home and Kevin Durant has four years left on his contract…his future is very much right now in the air.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the current situation with the Nets and stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Or, the Nets could snap out of it. They could snap out of this ego trip they have and give Irving the deal he wants. They could give him a four-year max deal, or a three-year deal with a games-played incentive that triggers guaranteed money in years four and five. In May, a source who requested anonymity because of the nature of the negotiations told The News the Nets wanted Irving to opt into the final year of his contract worth $36.5M in order to “prove” he deserves a long-term deal.
Tim MacMahon: Mavs GM Nico Harrison said it was “expected” that the Knicks, who are known to have strong interest in Jalen Brunson, would make moves to create cap space tonight. On hopes of re-signing Brunson: “Until he tells us that he doesn’t want to be here, we’re optimistic.”