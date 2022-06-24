JD Shaw: The Atlanta Hawks have received a summer league commitment from Chris Clemons, source tells @HoopsRumors. Clemons averaged 21.3 points per game with the Celtics’ G League affiliate this season, which included a 52-point outing.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 24, 2022 | 8:24 am EDT Update
Knicks 'all in' to try and sign Jalen Brunson
Rival NBA executives around the league believe the New York Knicks are “all in” to try and sign guard Jalen Brunson in free agency this summer following their draft night trades with more moves expected. The Knicks also hired his dad, Rick, as an assistant coach, and team president Leon Rose was his former agent.
Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson, league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season.
It’s also worth noting Cam Reddish, who’s owed nearly $6 million next season, could be on the move this summer to create more cap space. When the Knicks tried to trade for Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on draft night, Reddish was a part of the proposal, league sources told HoopsHype.
The Knicks also dangled Alec Burks on the trade market to several teams, including the Pacers and Cavaliers, before it was reported Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp, league sources told HoopsHype.
Wizards interested in Tyus Jones
Add free agent point guard Tyus Jones to the long list of point guards the Washington Wizards have on their radar, league sources told HoopsHype. Washington has the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception heading into free agency and could potentially provide Jones an opportunity to start, which he ideally desires.
Vasilije Micic seeking mid-level exception to play in NBA
Vasilije Micic is seeking a salary close to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception if he’s going to play in the NBA next season, league sources told HoopsHype.
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline with the intention of re-signing him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype.
June 24, 2022 | 8:03 am EDT Update
Christian Wood a Maverick
JD Shaw: The Dallas Mavericks have officially acquired Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets, sending away the draft rights to No. 26 pick Wendell Moore, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Boban Marjanovic.