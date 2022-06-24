JD Shaw: The Atlanta Hawks have received a summer leagu…

JD Shaw: The Atlanta Hawks have received a summer league commitment from Chris Clemons, source tells @HoopsRumors. Clemons averaged 21.3 points per game with the Celtics’ G League affiliate this season, which included a 52-point outing.

June 24, 2022 | 8:24 am EDT Update

Knicks 'all in' to try and sign Jalen Brunson

Rival NBA executives around the league believe the New York Knicks are “all in” to try and sign guard Jalen Brunson in free agency this summer following their draft night trades with more moves expected. The Knicks also hired his dad, Rick, as an assistant coach, and team president Leon Rose was his former agent.
