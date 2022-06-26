It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathway…

2 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathways to getting better as trading Collins. Everyone expects it. “He’s done in Atlanta,” a source close to Collins said.

June 26, 2022 | 8:47 am EDT Update
After six seasons in the NBA, Tomas Satoransky will return to Europe and back to FC Barcelona inking a four-year contract with the Catalonia giant, according to Eurohoops sources. Satoransky, 30, will officially become an NBA free agent at the end of the month but switching sides of the Atlantic was considered probable. He was nearing a deal with Barca, as reported by Eurohoops last week, and was previously linked to back-to-back Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champion Anadolu Efes as well.
6 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

Facundo Campazzo not obsessed with staying in the NBA

“I avoid being carried away by money, it has always been about me being happy, about me fulfilling a dream. When I left Real Madrid and went to the USA, it was my dream but I also had to consider other factors, my family, what I was giving up,” he pointed out reminiscing the jump from European powerhouse Real Madrid to the Nuggets a couple of years ago, “The same applies about staying in the NBA.” “No, it wouldn’t be damaging, I don’t close any doors,” he replied to a question about maybe returning to Spain labeling Madrid as his second home, “Personally, it would be naive to be obsessed with staying in the NBA. Maybe I don’t get any offers. Real Madrid has always been like a second home for me, but I must wait. That is my only choice right now.”
6 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

June 26, 2022 | 6:52 am EDT Update

Kevin Durant has not spoken with the Nets in weeks?

Not much of Murdock’s take was optimistic if you’re a Nets fan. Indeed, he referred to the franchise’s current situation as “destruction” in the podcast and suggested perhaps more firmly than other pundits that Durant could indeed leave. “The vision is on the verge of crumbling,” he wrote. “It didn’t have to be this way,” he said, summing up. “This team … and it’s ironic. Kevin came to reconcile relationships, build relationships with his BFF’s and it’s not working out. It’s doing the exact opposite. And you juxtapose that with Golden State winning…” “Now, you have reports that Kyrie is looking elsewhere. I made some calls. Kevin Durant has not talked to the team in weeks. I don’t think Kevin is confident in the front office right now. I don’t know if he’s at the stage of leaving but there’s a big uneasiness from not only from the Kyrie side, but the KD side as well.”
2 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

At the center of it, Murdock pointed out multiple times is the Nets relationship with Irving. “His biggest beef is that he feels that the front office didn’t grow to understand Kyrie, whatever that means. I would push back on that when a guy leaves for two weeks at a time … Kyrie earns the lion’s share of the blame. But I think KD believes that ‘hey, you guys didn’t understand this guy. You didn’t try to figure out where he was coming from.’”
2 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

Still, Durant believes the Nets didn’t support Irving particularly when they decided not to play him at all in October, after he refused to get vaccinated like all but a handful of NBA players, then brought him back in October. “That’s just how he feels. ‘Hey man, I brought this guy in, him and Kyrie, and the front office didn’t do enough to support him at a time when we needed to support him.”
2 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

Moreover, Murdock pointed to the Nets decision to dump Adam Harrington, their long-time assistant coach and director of development, as a big negative for KD. Durant and Harrington go back to KD’s time in Oklahoma City when Harrington was his shooting coach. “And here’s another thing, KOC, the Nets got rid of Adam Harrington. who’s very close to Kevin. He’s one of Kevin’s guys. And that had a big ripple effect on how Kevin feels about this right now. He’s still in this figure-it-out mode but there is some fire to that smoke that he’s kind of reevaluating where he stands with this.”
2 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

