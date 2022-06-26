Emiliano Carchia: Marcus Georges-Hunt has agreed to play Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia.
June 26, 2022 | 12:23 pm EDT Update
Bradley Beal 'very likely' to decline option and re-sign with Wizards on max deal
In Beal’s case, a $36.4 million player option is much more certain to be declined. Even if Beal simply re-signs with the Wizards, he can increase his 2022-23 salary to the projected max of $42.7 million. Per Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal is very likely to decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.
Paolo Banchero is just one of many to have all these three generational talents on his all-time top 5 players list. Recently, the newest Orlando Magic forward was asked to answer a few rapid-fire questions in a video with Complex Sports. When asked to reveal his all-time top 5 players list, the former Duke Blue Devil revealed (“in no order”): Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The 6-foot-10 forward even named his top 5 players in the NBA currently, naming – LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry. It’s only about time that Paolo starts earning his way into various enthusiasts’ such lists.
Kyrie Irving: Living in The Age of No more secrets. No one can hide their hands anymore. Pay close attention, Everything is a chess move. The TRUTH vs THE LIE
Kyrie Irving: Find Your Tribe. It’s a war outside. Do not sugarcoat WTF is going on. Speak on everything you’re seeing and whenever you’re ready to unplug….👋🏾👋🏾 The TRUTH vs The LIE
June 26, 2022 | 8:47 am EDT Update
Tomas Satoransky's deal with FC Barcelona includes no NBA outs
Jorge Sierra: As reported elsewhere, Czech guard Tomas Satoransky is indeed headed to FC Barcelona. The deal is for four years, HoopsHype has learned. No NBA outs.