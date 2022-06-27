JD Shaw: Free agent swingman Chandler Hutchison has agr…

JD Shaw: Free agent swingman Chandler Hutchison has agreed to play summer league with the Atlanta Hawks, per league source. Hutchison holds NBA experience with the Bulls, Wizards and Suns during his career.

