6 hours ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer to Sharife Cooper to make him a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac.

June 29, 2022 | 2:15 pm EDT Update

Magic expected to allow Mo Bamba to his unrestricted free agency, Lakers, Heat, Knicks to have interest

55 mins ago via khobi_price

