Keith Smith: Danilo Gallinari's contract will become fu…

6 hours ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: Danilo Gallinari’s contract will become fully guaranteed at $21.45M if he’s not waived today. Gallinari is already partially guaranteed at $5M for next season.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 29, 2022 | 2:15 pm EDT Update

Magic expected to allow Mo Bamba to his unrestricted free agency, Lakers, Heat, Knicks to have interest

44 mins ago via khobi_price

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

Home