Outside of San Antonio, there doesn’t appear to be any serious active trade conversation surrounding Collins. Sacramento, Portland, Boston and Brooklyn all registered some level of interest in Collins around the draft, but none of those teams appear far along with Atlanta on Collins deals at this juncture.
June 29, 2022 | 2:15 pm EDT Update
Magic expected to allow Mo Bamba to his unrestricted free agency, Lakers, Heat, Knicks to have interest
Khobi Price: NEW — The Orlando Magic aren’t expected to tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba by the end of Wednesday, which will make him an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation orlando sports. Raptors, Knicks, Lakers, Rockets, Heat, Timberwolves to be interested.
Ryan McDonough: Keep an eye on the Bulls as a potential landing spot for Bamba Chicago’s front office is looking to add rim protectors
Keith Smith: The Indiana Pacers have officially exercised their $1.8M team option for Oshae Brissett, a league source tells @spotrac.
Keith Smith: The Houston Rockets have officially exercised their $1.8M team option for Jae’Sean Tate, a league source tells @spotrac.