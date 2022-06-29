All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Mark Murphy: League source confirms report by @Jake Fis… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter Murf56 Mark Murphy: League source confirms report by @Jake Fischer that Celtics are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari if he is waived by San Antonio. Uncategorized Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email