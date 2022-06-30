Lou Williams wants to play next season. I just don’t think it’s going to be with Atlanta. They have Sharife Cooper, who they drafted last season. They extended a two-way qualifying offer to him. He played pretty much the entire season in the G League. They definitely think he can be someone who’s a spark plug scorer off the bench. It’s possible Cooper’s going to be the third point guard on the roster this season. I’d be stunned if Lou came back for the Hawks.
