2 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
The Bulls would join a list of contending teams to show interest in Danilo Gallinari should the veteran shooter be waived by the San Antonio Spurs as expected. The Spurs acquired Gallinari in Wednesday’s trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered on Dejounte Murray. If this deal were to happen, it would likely be in the neighborhood of $7-8 million annually for two years. Billy Donovan coached Gallinari in Oklahoma City.

June 30, 2022 | 10:34 am EDT Update
Multiple league sources tell The Athletic that the Jazz won’t extend a qualifying offer to forward Eric Paschall, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. Paschall came to the Jazz last summer through a trade with the Golden State Warriors. He had good moments, including his postseason run against the Dallas Mavericks, where he made an impact in Game 3, which the Jazz lost.
38 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

The Jazz have interest in bringing Danuel House Jr. back. By the end of the season, he was playing at a starting level. He’s a tough and athletic two-way wing, the kind who should garner significant interest on the open market. Because the Jazz don’t have his Bird rights, they may well have to use all or part of their midlevel if they want to bring him back. If not, they could offer him a vet minimum and hope that’s enough to stave off other offers.
38 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

