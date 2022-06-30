The Bulls would join a list of contending teams to show interest in Danilo Gallinari should the veteran shooter be waived by the San Antonio Spurs as expected. The Spurs acquired Gallinari in Wednesday’s trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered on Dejounte Murray. If this deal were to happen, it would likely be in the neighborhood of $7-8 million annually for two years. Billy Donovan coached Gallinari in Oklahoma City.
June 30, 2022 | 10:34 am EDT Update
Kings eyeing Malik Monk
Jake Fischer on Malik Monk: It’s a very different situation than the Lakers, but I know that there’s mutual interest. The one team I’ve heard to look out for for him not to go to Lakers is the Sacramento Kings.
Pistons, Hornets options for Gary Payton II
Jake Fischer: If he gets a legit offer from somewhere around the full taxpayer mid level you know, 10 ish. I don’t know where it’s going to come from… One person who knows him told me that Detroit and Charlotte are teams to look out for for him.
Grizzlies interested in Joe ingles
Jake Fischer on Joe Ingles: I wrote that there is belief Joe Ingles could go back to Portland. But today and tonight, I mean, it really does sound like he’s got several options closer to the full, mid-level, around 10 a year. And it seems like there’s a lot of interest from Memphis.
Hawks, Raptors and Nets options for Royce O'Neale
Jake Fischer on Royce O’Neal: I’ve definitely heard a lot of teams I’ve been interested in Royce O’Neale from Utah. The three teams I’ve heard the most consistent with, there have been Atlanta, Toronto and Brooklyn.
Of course, the Jazz project as a trade team. According to league sources, Utah has received significant interest from multiple teams regarding starting wing Royce O’Neale. O’Neale has been a fixture in Utah’s starting lineup, almost since his rookie season, and is one of the shining examples of the past Jazz administration’s ability to develop talent.
Multiple league sources tell The Athletic that the Jazz won’t extend a qualifying offer to forward Eric Paschall, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. Paschall came to the Jazz last summer through a trade with the Golden State Warriors. He had good moments, including his postseason run against the Dallas Mavericks, where he made an impact in Game 3, which the Jazz lost.
The Jazz have interest in bringing Danuel House Jr. back. By the end of the season, he was playing at a starting level. He’s a tough and athletic two-way wing, the kind who should garner significant interest on the open market. Because the Jazz don’t have his Bird rights, they may well have to use all or part of their midlevel if they want to bring him back. If not, they could offer him a vet minimum and hope that’s enough to stave off other offers.
Paschall should draw interest on the open market, according to sources. He’s a terrific athlete for his size, gets to the basket off the dribble and is a capable scorer. His absence from the roster means the Jazz have one more forward spot they need to account for as free agency opens.