Alex Schiffer: Multiple teams — including Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Chicago and Philadelphia — are expected to compete for PJ Tucker in free agency. All are expected to offer the full mid-level/TPMLE exception. He is unlikely to return to Miami, per sources.
Mutual interest between Nets, JaVale McGee
Brian Lewis: I’m told there is mutual interest between the #Nets and JaVale McGee. Can also confirm report by @Ian Begley that Brooklyn free agent center Andre Drummond is getting feelers from the #Knicks. #nyk #NBA
Peter Edmiston: From what I am hearing, the Grizzlies’ interest in Joe Ingles is very real. Injury concerns at his age are legitimate but his skillset and experience would make sense for a young, talented team looking to take that next step in the playoffs.
John Clark: 2 players I have been told to watch out for as possible Sixers targets Otto Porter Jr Danuel House Jr Sixers are looking for wing depth
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brett Brown has agreed to return to San Antonio to join Gregg Popovich’s staff as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Brown spent 2007-2013 on Popovich’s staff before becoming the 76ers coach. They’ve maintained a close relationship.
Tom Brady impressed with video of Anthony Edwards playing football
At this rate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could have three careers going at once. He made his acting debut in Netlfix’s Hustle — he was excellent, by the way. And this past week, he was showing off his arm on the football field. Even Tom Brady took notice. Edwards posted a couple videos on Wednesday of himself playing football at Georgia Tech’s practice field in Atlanta. He unleashed a beautiful deep pass and joked about joining the Falcons. He also made a nice catch on a deep ball. So, that had Brady raising the obvious question:
Anthony Edwards: I do this man @SportsCenter. Tom Brady: Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL
June 30, 2022 | 12:26 pm EDT Update
Mavs, Jalen Brunson meeting today in New York
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are indeed sending their contingent to New York today for a meeting with Jalen Brunson after 6 PM ET. Team owner Mark Cuban was already in NYC this week on non-NBA business and will be joined by Nico Harrison, Michael Finley and Jason Kidd.