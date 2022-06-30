Chris Kirschner: The Dejounte Murray trade is expected to be officially announced within the hour, I’m told.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 30, 2022 | 3:46 pm EDT Update
Spurs to waive Danilo Gallinari
Adrian Wojnarowski: After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences.
Utah to cut Juan Hernangomez
Shams Charania: Utah is waiving forward Juan Hernangomez, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.
June 30, 2022 | 3:35 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN.