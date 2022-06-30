There is a handful of ways the Hawks can get to $35.2 million in outgoing salary to match for Durant. John Collins, whose name has been all overtrade rumors all last week, would be a great start with his $23.5 million salary. After that, one of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, or Clint Capela would be enough to match salaries. It’s possible Brooklyn could look to get off Joe Harris and his remaining $38.6 million through 2023-24. If that’s a requirement, Atlanta could get there with a package including Collins, Bogdanovic, and Hunter.
June 30, 2022 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
Malik Monk nearing deal with the Kings?
James Ham: As @Jake Fischer reported on @Marc Stein pod, there is a lot of smoke with regards to Malik Monk landing with Kings. Nothing confirmed yet on length of contract/money, but multiple league sources are linking Lakers guard to Sacramento hours before start of free agency.
As the NBA world deals with Kevin Durant’s blockbuster trade demand, it’s become apparent that Kyrie Irving is also likely headed elsewhere. “Everybody’s in play in Brooklyn, certainly. I think it’s very likely that not only Kevin Durant but Kyrie Irving have played their last games for the Nets,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Thursday on NBA Today.
June 30, 2022 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
Extension agreements expected for Jokic, Booker, Towns, Morant
Marc Stein: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster.