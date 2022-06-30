All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Paul Garcia: Wright said going into the offseason, the … shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter PaulGarciaNBA Paul Garcia: Wright said going into the offseason, the Spurs did not have the intention of wanting to trade Murray. When they looked at their long-term plan though, they looked at all their options. Brian Wright, Trade, Uncategorized Brian Wright, Trade, Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email