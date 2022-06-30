All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Paul Garcia: “We’ve watched him grow from his rooki… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter PaulGarciaNBA Paul Garcia: “We’ve watched him grow from his rookie year to being an All-Star… The deal did get to a point where we are and our timeline.” – Brian Wright on Murray being traded to Atlanta. Said as a GM, it’s one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make. Brian Wright, Trade, Uncategorized Brian Wright, Trade, Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email